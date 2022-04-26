Lions see physicality as core reason for success one month into season

Brooklynn Eden noticed as the game transpired that Clear Lake was behind not only on the scoreboard, but in an integral aspect of Monday's game against Iowa Falls-Alden.

"We need to be more physical," the Lions junior forward said.

That hasn't always been the case this season. Eden and head coach Greg Jennings stated that in Clear Lake's five wins, it has been the team imposing its will, being on the right side of 50/50 balls and being tough.

The two losses? An entirely different story.

"We just didn't execute things that we should have (against Humboldt)," Jennings said. "They (Iowa Falls-Alden) outplayed us. The only way you can call it to be honest."

A four-match winning streak the Lions owned was snapped as the Cadets took advantage of having the wind at their backs in a 4-0 victory at Lions Field.

Jennings took the postgame approach of flushing this one out quickly, since the two North Central Conference foes will meet again in Iowa Falls on Friday.

"We'll be a little bit more prepared for them," Jennings said.

When the Lions are the physical team, they feel good about a lot of matches. They were physical with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, found a goal, and let their defense do the rest.

They didn't let Decorah get into a groove offensively. They halted any chance of giving up a goal against Belmond-Klemme and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"We have our moments where we are and we're not," Eden said. "We usually play pretty clean, but then there's nights like tonight where we've got to get a body. In every single game we work hard, we play hard, but when we're not physical, we get beat."

By this time last year, Clear Lake was at four wins. It got its fifth win on the first day in May in 2021. For a team that had to replace two handfuls of seniors, Jennings is more than pleased about the start.

It is circled around one common theme.

"It is the first time that I've actually felt like this is a team that is well-bonded," he said. "We're getting along on and off the pitch. It is a nice, clean-cut team and I'm happy to be a part of it."

Eden has taken over as the lead goal scorer with 11. Freshman Addison Jones is second with six goals and Kristina Miller is third with four.

Another freshman, Rowan O'Keefe, is the Lions goalkeeper. She's got a save percentage north of 80. Their back four and midfielders are filled with upperclassmen.

"It is a confidence thing for her," Jennings said. "There's always room for improvement, no matter what grade you're in."

Clear Lake fell to GHV in the first round of the Class 1A regional playoffs last spring. There's optimism in the locker room the Lions can go farther into the postseason.

If they match up physically and can control the match through toughness, coupled with possession plus having Eden and Jones take over matches, they feel they can beat anybody.

The first two weeks in May have some of the harder games on the Lions schedule. They get a back-to-back with Webster City, then face Mason City. The second meetings with GHV and Humboldt happen in the final week of the regular season.

"You always have that one game in the season where you just didn't have what it took and I feel like this was that game," Jennings said. "We'll make adjustments going forward. I don't know if we've been overly challenged in the first half, but I know the second half is going to bring those things."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

