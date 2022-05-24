Increased team chemistry, continued grit spurs Cardinals to second straight substate final

For as long as players on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's boys soccer team have been on the field together, that doesn't mean cohesion is always smooth sailing.

There was a patch in the early part of the year where the chemistry wasn't top notch. So that was a core issue, if you want to call it that, that some players addressed.

"We're more connected as a team," sophomore midfielder Michael Ohotto said. "Less arguing."

Team chemistry is at its best right now that has allowed the Class 1A No. 4 Cardinals to click at the right time. And they don't plan on slowing down with the most important game of their season up next on the docket.

With their 5-3 triumph over North Central Conference rival Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Monday night in a Class 1A substate semifinal, GHV is once again one match away from the state tournament.

It will prepare for its second straight substate final against a familiar foe in second-ranked North Fayette Valley. First kick is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"About by that third game, we started putting it together and kept going uphill from there," Cardinals senior Evan Sloan said. "We all get along."

The TigerHawks won the regular season meeting in early April, 5-0. They were the aggressor from start to finish with 34 total shots and 26 of them on goal. Their defense and midfielders kept GHV at bay with 12 shots for the match.

A lot has changed since that first meeting.

"We've come a lot farther than we did before," Ohotto said. "To be honest, I don't remember that first game against them. It went by in a blur."

GHV (12-4) went through a four-day rough patch where it lost a halftime lead to 2A No. 1 Humboldt and then lost to Iowa Falls-Alden 3-1 in the regular season finale.

It has turned it up a notch in the postseason.

The eight goals through 160 minutes is one more than the Cardinals scored through two substate matches last spring. Just in the first half alone on Monday, they scored four goals.

"Our offense is really started to click on all cylinders," GHV head coach Josh Banse said. "A lot of these guys have been there. They were along for those streaks."

Grit has been what Banse called "The last two years has been our storyline" That story wrote another chapter against the Bulldogs.

In what all agreed was the most raucous environment they played in all season, GHV relished it and answered with not giving up another goal in the second half and diminishing HD-CAL's chances in the attacking third.

The Cardinals have been in several big matches over the last two years. They showed their experience over the final 40 minutes.

"We always know where each other (is) even if we don't look up," Sloan said.

No match any of them will play in will be a tougher test then Wednesday. North Fayette Valley has lost just one match all year, back on April 11. It has scored at least three goals in 12 matches this spring.

"Coming off the loss last year, that was sad," Ohotto said. "I'm excited to have another shot at it."

"We didn't have much playing time before that," Sloan added. "We weren't playin the best and I think we're going to give it the best this time."

Banse already has a hunch on how the match will be won and who will get to be on the final eight teams at the Cownie Soccer Complex over the first week in June.

"It is going to be who controls the middle of the field," he said. "They pushed to the outside and I don't think that's going to happen again. We're going to play them straight up, let's see who's got it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

