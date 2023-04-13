Seniors Olivia Fausnaugh and Travaughn Luyobya helped Clear Lake’s soccer teams sweep Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Thursday night. Luyobya scored two goals in the boys’ 4-1 win, and Fausnaugh put the ball in the back of the net once in the girls’ 6-1 victory.

Fausnaugh was one of five players to score for the Clear Lake girls. Sophomore Addison Jones recorded the Lions’ first two goals, and Fausnaugh, Jordan Mayland, Brooklyn Eden and Ella Nielsen all put the ball in the back once each.

Defeating a solid team like now-3-1 GHV was exactly what the Lions’ girls needed. Clear Lake lost to Humboldt, 2-1, at Lions Field on Monday and was searching for a way to find its footing.

“We’re still fixing some things that we see through each game,” Clear Lake girls’ coach Greg Jennings said. “We lost one to Humboldt, and we didn’t show up to play. I told the girls tonight, I said, ‘You gotta give me 80 minutes.’ In the last game we played, I think they probably battled for half of that game. It takes all 80 minutes to beat teams. Every team we play has every bit of capability to beat us. So, you have to show up.”

The Clear Lake boys also snapped a skid of their own Thursday. The Lions entered their matchup with the Cardinals having lost two of their previous three contests. Clear Lake lost to Webster City and Humboldt on April 6 and 10, respectively, and beat New Hampton on April 11.

Clear Lake boys’ coach Zach Hall believes his team captured some momentum during its wins over the Cardinals and Chickasaws.

“Monday was a little rough, but we rebounded and had a good game at New Hampton on Tuesday in tough conditions,” Hall said. “Tonight, we were able to put a complete game together. The last couple weeks, we’ve been big on just keeping everything simple and playing quick. Tonight, they were kind of able to just put everything together, and it paid off.”

Small but mighty

Despite the loss they suffered in Clear Lake, GHV’s girls aren't discouraged. The Cardinals have just 13 players on their roster this year, and they’re off to a 3-1 start. GHV outscored its first three opponents of the season, 26-3.

About half of GHV’s girls’ players are underclassmen. Because his team is inexperienced, GHV head coach Matt Frank believes the Cardinals will only get better as the 2023 season continues.

“We only have 13 kids,” Frank said. “We gotta use all 13. Some of them are brand new to soccer because we needed players. Everybody competed well. We’re happy with the effort. Obviously, the result wasn’t what we wanted. But we’re proud of the kids for sure.”

The Cardinals are not able to simulate in-game scenarios during their practices because they don’t even have enough players to do 7-on-7 drills. The Cardinals only get game-like action at practice when they scrimmage their boys’ junior varsity team.

“A lot of our players are new to soccer,” Frank said. “And even the freshmen that have played are still freshmen. So, they got a ton of experience tonight.

“I told them before the match, ‘Regardless of what happens (against Clear Lake), we’re gonna leave here tonight a better team than when we got here because we’re gonna see a lot. We’re gonna be on a big turf field.’ We have a small grass field. Everything was new to us tonight, and we got a lot of experience from it.”

A senior spectacle

Before this season began, Fausnaugh decided to make scoring a goal one of her top individual objectives. Though, when she set the goal, she never thought it’d actually have a chance to materialize.

Fausnaugh typically plays defender, so her opportunities to score are scarce. On Thursday, however, Clear Lake head coach Greg Jennings decided to let Fausnaugh get some reps in as a midfielder. When she checked into the game at the position, Fausnaugh saw an opportunity to make her dream a reality.

“I was really excited,” Fausnaugh said. “That was one of my goals this season as a senior because I won't get another chance.”

Before Thursday, Fausnaugh had not scored a goal in a high school game in over two years. She took 19 total shots during her sophomore and junior seasons and did not cash in on any of those chances.

Fausnaugh ended her scoreless streak on a free kick into the wind Thursday. With just over 30 seconds remaining in the first half, she booted the ball over a wall of GHV defenders and past goalkeeper Mya Rauk.

“Being honest, I was a little nervous,” Fausnaugh said. “The whole time my mind was like, ‘Get it over the wall, at least put it on goal.’ Then it went in, and I was like, ‘Wait, what just happened?’”

Dominant dribbler

Counting the two goals he registered Thursday, Luyobya has scored 11 times this season and accounted for about 30% of the offense the Lions have generated. One of the many keys to Luyobya’s success is his dribbling prowess.

The 6-foot-1 forward often navigates between defenders using his elite speed. But when he has to, Luyobya isn’t afraid to pull ankle-breaking moves out of his bag of tricks.

“It makes it easy for us, obviously, with his size and speed up front and ability to finish,” Hall said. “You know, we can play those through balls, and he’s going to beat pretty much anybody to that ball. Plus, even tonight, he was dropping back into the midfield a little bit and playing some balls when we needed help.

“I mean, it’s not just his finishing. He’s got as good of vision as anybody else. He can lay off and find holes to give other guys chances to score.”

Luyobya doesn’t just demonstrate his ball skills during soccer season. This year, he was the Clear Lake boys’ basketball team’s starting point guard. He led all of Iowa in assists in 2023 with 229.

Luyobya said that, while different parts of the body are used in soccer and basketball, some ball handling techniques are transferable between the two sports.

“I mean, it’s kinda footwork and stuff,” Luyobya said. “With dribble moves for both sports, the footwork is important. So, it’s just kinda back-and-forth. I’ve been playing both since I was younger, so they correlate a good amount.”

Luyobya’s dribbling and scoring ability also helped him achieve one of his personal goals this week. Before Thursday, the Lions had not defeated the Cardinals during Luyobya’s career.

The Lions’ win over the Cardinals helped make the two schools’ soccer rivalry a little less one-sided.

“It’s always good to get over .500,” Hall said. “But we do kinda consider this a rivalry game ... It’s always a fun win.”

Big picture

The Clear Lake boys’ and girls’ teams now have 4-3 and 3-2 overall records, respectively. GHV’s boys are 1-3 on the season. All three squads are currently situated in the middle of the pack in the North Central Conference standings.

GHV’s girls are still in the mix for first place in the NCC with their 3-1 record. The Cardinals are fighting the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets (5-1 overall, 4-0 conference) for control of first place.

Up next

Clear Lake boys: At Belmond-Klemme (5:30 p.m.)

Clear Lake girls: Vs. Belmond-Klemme (5:30 p.m.)

GHV boys: Vs. Humboldt (5:30 p.m.)

GHV girls: At Humboldt (5 p.m.)