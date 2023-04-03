Reggi Spotts has been in a funk this spring. In an interview with the Globe Gazette, she admitted that she has inexplicably struggled to pass and shoot accurately during the Mason City girls’ soccer team’s first few practices of the season.

Spotts seemed to break out of her self-proclaimed drought on Monday. In the Riverhawks’ season-opener against the Waterloo West Wahawks, the starting forward scored four goals.

“These past few practices, I’ve kind of been in a drought,” Spotts said. “A lot of us have been — even in the scrimmage we had (against Dike-New Hartford). But my teammates worked really hard (on Monday) to put the ball into the position where I was able to score it.”

Spotts accounted for 40% of her team’s offense, as the Riverhawks downed the Wahawks, 10-0. The multisport athlete scored all of her goals in the second half — putting the ball in the back of the net four times in a 34-minute stretch.

“She’s been joking in practice that she’s in a drought,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said postgame. “She hasn’t been able to finish maybe quite as much as she’s wanted to. Reggi is just somebody who has a high work rate and puts herself in dangerous positions.”

Spotts’ offense helped the Riverhawks wrap up a victory before the game clock expired. The IGHSAU and IHSAA have a mercy rule in place that mandates games automatically end if one team gains a 10-goal advantage at any point in the second half.

The Riverhawks’ hit the mercy rule threshold with just under eight minutes remaining in the game. Sophomore Karma McMorris recorded the deciding goal for Mason City. McMorris scored twice on the contest.

Kenna Hemann also put the ball in the back of the net twice. McMorris, Hemann and Spotts racked up a combined eight goals in the game.

“They executed our game plan,” Dykstra said of his team. “I want them in a position where, when we talk about stuff before a match, they’re doing it. They did that. We kept the shape we wanted to keep. We attacked in areas that we talked about.

“We had a few keys before the match, and we’ve got kids listening, and executing the game plan, and just playing really hard, and answering the bell when it gets physical. That’s really what we were looking for. Whatever the score is, if they do that, we’re real happy.”

Mason City shot the ball about 15 more times than Waterloo West did Monday. The Wahawks finished the game with fewer than a dozen shots on goal.

Despite the shooting disparity and the result of her team’s matchup with the Riverhawks, Waterloo West head coach Beth Huber said the Wahawks are striding in the right direction.

“We’re starting to at least get a little bit of offense going,” Huber said. “We still have a lot of work to do ... I mean, we divided the team into varsity and JV on the 25th of March, we had a game on Thursday, and on Friday, there were the tornado things and stuff. So, we haven’t been able to practice very much outside just because of the Iowa weather.”

Huber added that the Wahawks are still looking for lineups and offensive sets that utilize their personnel the best. While Waterloo West hopes to get on track soon, Huber hasn’t let her team take its eyes off the big picture.

“The girls are pushing,” Huber said. “What I’ve been saying all season is, ‘Everybody makes the playoffs. So, you want to peak in mid-May.’ So, that’s our goal. It’d be nice to win some games between now and then, but that’s the truth of all this stuff.”

Big picture

Waterloo West is now 0-2 on the season. The Wahawks lost to the Iowa City Liberty Lightning, 5-0, last Thursday.

The Riverhawks are 1-0 on the season. Last year, Mason City went 10-7 overall and 4-3 in league play.

Mason City wants to improve upon the record it posted in 2022 and make a splash during its first season in the Iowa Alliance Conference. The Riverhawks placed third in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League standings last year.

“We talk about being better,” Dykstra said. “We’re blessed to have a lot of returners back. The thing we’ve been preaching for two weeks is we need to be confident, not comfortable ... Team-wise, we’ve got a schedule where we think every night we should be in it. There’s certainly some challenges out there in our schedule, but we like this squad.”

Up next

Mason City will travel to Humboldt on Tuesday for a matchup with the Wildcats at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Riverhawks will host the Hudson Pirates on Thursday.

Waterloo West is also slated to play Tuesday. The Wahawks will welcome Cedar Rapids Jefferson to Memorial Stadium in Waterloo at 6:30 p.m.