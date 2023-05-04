Water breaks were necessary during Thursday evening’s Mason City-Clear Lake girls’ soccer match at John Adams Middle School. With the sun shining on perfectly mowed grass and crisply painted lines, the Lions and Riverhawks struggled to stay cool on the turf.

Because little shade was available on the field and sidelines, play was stopped in both halves to allow athletes and referees to cool down and rehydrate. Temperatures topped out around 80 degrees before Clear Lake and Mason City hit the pitch.

Prior to their matchup, the Lions and Riverhawks hadn’t played in hot weather this season. For most of the spring, Mason City and Clear Lake have been battling wet and windy conditions with highs sitting around 40 or 50 degrees.

Thursday’s toasty air, however, didn’t slow the Riverhawks down, as they managed to beat the Lions, 6-0.

“It was certainly a shock to the system for them,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said of the warm conditions. “There’s nothing you can do to train for that. You just have to go and play.

“It’s soccer. We always say, ‘We don’t talk about the weather.’ So, a week or two ago, we had an ice storm in a match. Tonight, it’s 80 degrees and sunny. You just don’t think about it. You get adaptable, and our kids are really good about not talking about it — go adjust, go adapt and go compete.”

Kenna Hemann generated much of the Riverhawks’ offense. The junior put the ball in the back of the net twice, scoring once in each half. Junior Claudia Sewell and sophomores Karma McMorris and Mia Anderson scored the rest of the Riverhawks’ goals. McMorris snuck the ball past Clear Lake’s defense twice, and Anderson and Sewell racked up one goal apiece.

“We had a good approach going into the game,” Hemann said. “We knew we just wanted to play our game and take it slow. With them being so close to us, we knew it was going to be an intense game. We just stayed controlled, took our own shots and played well.”

Clear Lake and Mason City High Schools are separated by about 12 miles. Despite their proximity, the Lions and Riverhawks don’t play each other annually in every sport. Mason City’s enrollment is larger than Clear Lake’s, so the Riverhawks are traditionally classified a division higher than the Lions in athletics.

Even though their teams don’t play each other all the time, the Lions and Riverhawks still consider themselves rivals. Thursday’s game was packed with all the gusto one might expect from a classic rivalry game.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of intensity out there because both teams wanted to take it home,” Hemann said with a smile. “ I think we wanted it more today.”

Big picture

Both Dykstra and Clear Lake head coach Greg Jennings said they were very intentional about scheduling a nonconference matchup between their teams. Mason City entered the game ranked 13th in the IGHSAU Class 3A rankings. The Lions took the field at John Adams Middle School with 7-2 overall and 6-2 conference records.

Both squads were also riding a great deal of momentum before they clashed. Clear Lake had won five consecutive games, counting a 10-0 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on May 1. The Riverhawks came into the contest with just one loss on their resume.

“It’s a different look for us,” Clear Lake head coach Greg Jennings said of Mason City. “Like I’ve said, with bigger schools, come bigger challenges. I like to put my girls up to that. You know, they have a good program over here. You know, it’s good to see where you can stand and how you can hold up against bigger teams, so it’s a good one to have.”

Mason City is now 12-1 overall and 4-0 in league play. The Riverhawks haven’t lost since they played the Denver Cyclones on April 13.

Clear Lake is currently 7-3 on the year. Before Thursday’s game, the Lions had not tasted defeat since they played the Humboldt Wildcats on April 10.

Up next

Clear Lake is off for the rest of the week. The Lions will play their next match on April 12, traveling to Humboldt for a rematch with the Wildcats.

The Riverhawks will close out their week with a matchup against Ames Friday at MCHS Stadium. Mason City is slated to play just one match next week — a home contest with Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.