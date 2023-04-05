The Mason City girls’ soccer team is at its best in the second half. The Riverhawks scored four goals after halftime on Tuesday, downing the Humboldt Wildcats, 4-1.

Mason City put the ball in the back of the net six times during the second half of its season-opener against Waterloo West on Monday. The Riverhawks beat the Wahawks, 10-0.

The Wildcats and Riverhawks were tied, 0-0, at halftime of their matchup in Humboldt. On the other side of the break, however, Mason City’s Reggi Spotts made a splash.

The junior forward racked up two goals, generating half of her team’s total offense. Spotts has now scored six times in two games. She put up four goals against Waterloo West — all of which came in the second half.

Junior Claudia Sewell and sophomore Karma McMorris snuck the ball past Humboldt’s goalie once each. Sewell and McMorris have now tallied two and three goals this season, respectively.

Senior Miriam Dettmer and junior Kenna Hemann also made appearances on Tuesday’s box score, registering one assist apiece. Dettmer and Hemann have amassed two and three assists this year, respectively.

“We came out in the second half and had some girls make plays that we needed to get going,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dysktra wrote in a postgame email to the Globe Gazette. “Humboldt made things difficult for us all night. It was a very different game from our opener versus Waterloo West, and I thought it took us a while to adjust.

“They frustrated us offensively. We needed to find a way to grind out a few goals, and fortunately, we did. We got far more dangerous in the final third and were able to push toward a victory.”

Mason City will play its next game on Thursday. The Riverhawks are slated to host the 1-0 Hudson Pirates at 5 p.m.