Mason City's Kenna Hemann gathers a ball in front of a Cedar Falls defender Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
Karma McMorris of Mason City looks to move the ball past Cedar Falls defender Alkyna Villa during a girls' soccer match Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
Mason City's Claudia Sewell (15), Reggi Spotts (10) and Karma McMorris (26) celebrate a McMorris goal Monday during a girls' soccer match against Cedar Falls at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
With the sun setting in the background, Mason City's Claudia Sewell glides through the midfield with the ball during a girls' soccer match against Cedar Falls Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
Mason City's Karma McMorris (white jersey) and Cedar Falls' Dillan Hall battle for a loose ball Monday during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
Ella Ubben of Cedar Falls (16) and Claudia Sewell of Mason City (15) battle for a loose ball during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
Mason City's Claudia Sewell races ahead of Cedar Falls defender Jillian Kellum Monday during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
Mason City's Elizabeth Ondoma challenges Cedar Falls' Grace Fober during a girls' soccer match Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
Mason City's Mia Anderson looks to move the ball past Cedar Falls' Zoe Zylstra during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo on Monday.
“We had a chance to blink a little bit when they scored their first goal,” Dykstra said. “I was afraid one may turn into three in a hurry, because they have that ability.
“But our kids locked down and did what they had to do to win that match.”
Mason City scored twice in each half in what proved to be its closest match since losing to Denver, 4-3, on April 13.
Hemann scored twice, her 11th and 12th goals of the season, while leading scorer Karma McMorris and Reggi Spotts also scored for the Riverhawks.
“We feel real good about what we did,” Dykstra said. “We challenged the kids to follow a match plan which changed our shape a little bit. But we have an experience group that was able to do that.
“We really needed to take away the midfield tonight because they had so much quality in the midfield. So we weren’t as aggressive as we’d like to be, had a little bit more defensive shape and then had to hopefully hit them on a counter attack. We found some space behind them and our kids took advantage.”
Cedar Falls’ head coach Alex Place said the striking ability of McMorris, Hemann and Spotts put the Tigers on their heels frequently.
“They have a few players that are really explosive on offense and I think that shocked our defense a little bit,” Place said.
Additionally, Place said with a first year goalkeeper in Showalter that for the Tigers to have success they have to keep a defensive mindset and at times her squad forgot that.
“We talk about it a lot,” Place said. “We have a first-year goalkeeper and that is not anything to be shocked about it, but we have to be able to defend, defend, defend to help take some of the pressure off her.
“We have to prevent more than we are creating, and that doesn’t mean we still can’t create. We had a lot of offensive opportunities tonight, we just didn’t find the back of the net.”
Hemann got the Riverhawks on the board first when she scored in the 22nd minute off a great feed from McMorris. Then with the just 1:41 left in the first half, Claudia Sewell won a ball in the corner just outside of the box and her blistering cross found the foot of McMorris who redirected it between the left goalpost and Showalter for a 2-0 lead.
Cedar Falls answered when a great through ball found a streaking Zylstra who out-raced a pair of Mason City defenders to gather the ball and then beat Riverhawk goalie Analeah Swegle with a shot into the opposite corner. Swegle finished with nine saves,
But Mason City didn’t blink and immediately went back on the attack and Hemann delivered
With a two goal advantage, the Riverhawks dropped five and six defenders to its backline and made the rest of the night tough for Cedar Falls to find an offensive momentum.
“We talk a lot about being confident but not comfortable,” Dykstra said. “It is easy to get complacent when you have kids who have played for two or three years. Our kids have been a mature group all year long and tonight was another example of being steady for 80 minutes.”
Place said the match was a good learning experience for the Tigers, who dropped to 4-4
“We still have everything we want in front of us,” Place said. “There is a lot of conference play left. We are still in line for a conference title.
“Good competition like we had to night…we needed to face it so that when it comes down to crunch time in May we can handle quality teams like this.”
Mason City returned to action tonight at home against Des Moines Hoover, while Cedar Falls is at Dubuque Senior.
Mason City's Kenna Hemann watches her pass through the midfield sail toward a teammate during second-half action Monday in a girls' soccer match against Cedar Falls at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
