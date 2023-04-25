WATERLOO – Shannon Dykstra was waiting for his team to flinch.

In control of a non-conference girls soccer game at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex, the Mason City Riverhawks saw a two-goal cushion against Cedar Falls cut in half 10 minutes into the second half.

Dykstra turned and looked to his players and without saying anything conveyed the next moments in the match were going to be the most important.

The message was heard.

Just 1 minute and 14 seconds after Zoe Zylstra had put the Tigers on the scoreboard, the Riverhawks led by two again.

With 28:10 left on the clock, Mason City’s Kenna Hemann launched along attack from 30 yards out that sailed over the head of Cedar Falls goalkeeper Sophie Showalter’s head for a 3-1.

The Riverhawks tacked on another goal in 67th minute as Mason City won its fourth straight, 4-1, to improve to 8-1 on the season.

“We had a chance to blink a little bit when they scored their first goal,” Dykstra said. “I was afraid one may turn into three in a hurry, because they have that ability.

“But our kids locked down and did what they had to do to win that match.”

Mason City scored twice in each half in what proved to be its closest match since losing to Denver, 4-3, on April 13.

Hemann scored twice, her 11th and 12th goals of the season, while leading scorer Karma McMorris and Reggi Spotts also scored for the Riverhawks.

“We feel real good about what we did,” Dykstra said. “We challenged the kids to follow a match plan which changed our shape a little bit. But we have an experience group that was able to do that.

“We really needed to take away the midfield tonight because they had so much quality in the midfield. So we weren’t as aggressive as we’d like to be, had a little bit more defensive shape and then had to hopefully hit them on a counter attack. We found some space behind them and our kids took advantage.”

Cedar Falls’ head coach Alex Place said the striking ability of McMorris, Hemann and Spotts put the Tigers on their heels frequently.

“They have a few players that are really explosive on offense and I think that shocked our defense a little bit,” Place said.

Additionally, Place said with a first year goalkeeper in Showalter that for the Tigers to have success they have to keep a defensive mindset and at times her squad forgot that.

“We talk about it a lot,” Place said. “We have a first-year goalkeeper and that is not anything to be shocked about it, but we have to be able to defend, defend, defend to help take some of the pressure off her.

“We have to prevent more than we are creating, and that doesn’t mean we still can’t create. We had a lot of offensive opportunities tonight, we just didn’t find the back of the net.”

Hemann got the Riverhawks on the board first when she scored in the 22nd minute off a great feed from McMorris. Then with the just 1:41 left in the first half, Claudia Sewell won a ball in the corner just outside of the box and her blistering cross found the foot of McMorris who redirected it between the left goalpost and Showalter for a 2-0 lead.

Cedar Falls answered when a great through ball found a streaking Zylstra who out-raced a pair of Mason City defenders to gather the ball and then beat Riverhawk goalie Analeah Swegle with a shot into the opposite corner. Swegle finished with nine saves,

But Mason City didn’t blink and immediately went back on the attack and Hemann delivered

With a two goal advantage, the Riverhawks dropped five and six defenders to its backline and made the rest of the night tough for Cedar Falls to find an offensive momentum.

“We talk a lot about being confident but not comfortable,” Dykstra said. “It is easy to get complacent when you have kids who have played for two or three years. Our kids have been a mature group all year long and tonight was another example of being steady for 80 minutes.”

Place said the match was a good learning experience for the Tigers, who dropped to 4-4

“We still have everything we want in front of us,” Place said. “There is a lot of conference play left. We are still in line for a conference title.

“Good competition like we had to night…we needed to face it so that when it comes down to crunch time in May we can handle quality teams like this.”

Mason City returned to action tonight at home against Des Moines Hoover, while Cedar Falls is at Dubuque Senior.

