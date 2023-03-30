The Clear Lake girls’ soccer team couldn’t catch a break Thursday evening. The Lions dropped a home game to the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets, 4-2.

Multiple conflicting extracurricular trips forced Clear Lake to compete with fewer than 15 players. At full strength, the Lions have more than 20 athletes on their roster.

“It was tricky,” Clear Lake senior Brooklynn Eden said. “We were definitely missing some key players. But I think all the girls that played tonight really stepped it up and did a nice job.”

The Lions and Cadets played a high-octane first half, putting up five combined goals. Despite all the scoring, Iowa Falls-Alden led the game wire-to-wire.

Deana Raisch and Abigail Ites scored the Cadets’ first two goals in the opening 20 minutes of the game. Sophomore Addison Jones responded to the Cadets’ early run, putting the Lions on the board minutes later. The 2-1 deficit didn’t last for Clear Lake, as Ites scored for a second time with 18:13 remaining in the first half.

Eden cut Iowa Falls-Alden’s lead to one by halftime, putting the ball in the back of the net with 15:06 left in the opening half.

Iowa Falls-Alden shut Clear Lake out in the second half. Clear Lake head coach Greg Jennings said his shorthanded team ran out of gas at the end of the game. He also noted that the Lions have been trying to play their way into shape during their first two games of the year.

“I mean, we got worn out,” Jennings said. “We’ve got a (conflicting) band trip scheduled this week, which is a real bummer. No excuses, but we got a real good game of conditioning in, which is what the girls need. We’ll go forward from there.”

Clear Lake trailed by one for most of the second half and had a few good chances to tie the game, including a free kick in front of Iowa Falls-Alden’s net. The Cadets ultimately iced the game with under 10 minutes left on the clock, putting the ball in the back of the net for a fourth time.

Both teams dealt with wind gusts of 15 mph or more and temperatures below 50 degrees. The Cadets, however, found a way to use the blustery conditions to their advantage.

“It’s Iowa Falls — it’s always a competitive game,” Jennings said. “You try to keep it close. If we keep it within one, I think we have a pretty good shot at it. The 4-2 score at the end doesn't really reflect on how we played. I thought my girls played their tails off. (The Cadets) got two balls in from 25-30 yards out. One in the first half caught the wind, the wind kind of died and it didn’t work out in our favor.

“They’re things to grow and work on. We’ll get it figured out for next time.”

Big Picture

Clear Lake finished the first week of its season 1-1. The Lions beat the Hampton Dumont-CAL Bulldogs, 10-0, at home on Tuesday. Six Lions scored in their matchup with the Bulldogs.

“The girls moved the ball well,” Jennings said of his team’s game against HDC. “They found feet, they were patient with the ball, which helps. Our shooters got going. You know, they took advantage of the runs. We were kind of able to pick through CAL’s defense.

“We knew going into today that this was going to be a lot different. We knew it was going to be a lot of back-and-forth with (the Cadets)."

The Lions will have a chance to avenge their loss to the Cadets later this season. Clear Lake will travel to Cadet Field in Iowa Falls for a rematch on April 24.

The Lions are already looking forward to their second contest against the Cadets. Eden said she’ll be excited to take on Iowa Falls-Alden when her team is at full strength.

“I’m really looking forward to that,” Eden said. “I think we can come out and really test them.”

Up next

Clear Lake’s next opponent is Webster City. The Lions will hit the road on April 6 for a bout with the 0-2 Lynx.

Webster City lost to Boone, 6-0, in its season-opener on Tuesday. The Lynx fell to the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals, 8-3, Thursday.