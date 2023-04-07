The Mason City boys’ soccer team suffered a 9-1 loss in its first game of the 2023 season on Friday. The Riverhawks fell to the now-4-0 Gilbert Tigers at Mason City High School Stadium.

The Riverhawks were discombobulated early in the game, surrendering three goals in fewer than 15 minutes. By the time the first half ended, the Tigers were up, 5-0.

Gilbert remained aggressive after the break, scoring back-to-back goals in the first eight minutes of the second half to take a 7-0 lead. The Riverhawks, however, did not give up on the game. With just under 15 minutes left on the clock, Mason City’s Elliot Ruiz put the ball in the back of the net.

Ruiz’s goal came in impressive fashion. The sophomore midfielder faced a 3-on-1 situation as he dribbled into the teeth of Gilbert’s defense. Instead of passing the ball, Ruiz rifled it past the Tigers’ defenders and goalkeeper for a score.

Ruiz’s shot was one of three Mason City took on Gilbert’s goal. The Tigers held the Riverhawks to just nine total shots on game.

Gilbert’s defense has been stout all season. Ruiz’s goal is the first the Tigers have allowed in 2023.

After Ruiz scored, the Tigers’ offense responded with two more goals before the end of the game. Mason City keeper Isaiah Heeren faced 18 shots and made 10 saves during his 75 minutes in goal. Heeren was relieved by junior Eric Farland, who allowed one goal and recorded a save during his five minutes of action.

“I think, offensively, we’re going to be better than we were last year,” Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. “I think, defensively, we have to shore up some things. All the defenders that played last year, for the most part, have graduated. So, there’s only a couple kids playing back there with experience. It’ll take some time (to improve).”

Scheduling science

Before Friday’s contest even started, Mason City was at a disadvantage. Gilbert came into the matchup with three games under its belt. The Tigers had enough time and game experience to smooth some of the bumps they may have run into early in the season.

The only game experience the Riverhawks had ahead of their matchup with the Tigers was a scrimmage. Mason City was supposed to play its first two games of the season on April 1, but both contests were canceled because there was still snow on MCHS Stadium’s turf.

The Riverhawks were also supposed to take on the Charles City Comets on April 4, but the game was postponed because of inclement weather.

Because of the postponements and cancellations, the Riverhawks could only practice for the first 10 days of the season. Mason City had no way to see how it stacked up against opposing teams before its clash with Gilbert.

“We had a scrimmage last Thursday, and the scrimmage went really well,” DeGabriele said. “We just practiced Friday, nothing Saturday, nothing Sunday, then practiced Monday. We were supposed to play a game Tuesday, then Tuesday got rained out and we didn’t have practice. It’s just one of those things where you just want to see a different-colored jersey at some point.

“They were on game four, so they were pretty tough. If we play them 10 times, it’s going to be an uphill struggle ... If you’re going to get wrapped up in the scoreboard, you’re going to drive yourself nuts.”

DeGabriele believes his team will improve as the season continues. With their first game out of the way, the Riverhawks can make some tweaks to their schemes.

DeGabriele said Friday’s game can also help his team better understand what it needs to do to improve. He added that the contest showed his players how much effort they need to put in to be successful.

“We’ll get better on Monday because we have this game under our belt,” DeGabriele said. “That’s gonna be easier now — making improvements. The first part, I think guys, you know, you’re the No. 1 player going against the No. 2 player (in practice). So, you think everything is good and you don’t see another No. 1 player. So, it was good for our starting 11 to see another starting 11.”

Big picture

Friday’s game pushed the Riverhawks to an 0-1 start to the 2023 season. Mason City hasn’t, however, set win-loss or postseason expectations for its campaign. The Riverhawks are instead taking a modest approach to goal-setting.

DeGabriele said the Riverhawks are trying to score two goals a game this year. Mason City finished the 2022 season with 10 total goals and a 2-15 overall record. The Riverhawks, however, did make strides at the end of the year, producing seven of their 10 scores in the final five games of the year.

“We have a certain number of goals that we want to score,” DeGabriele said. “We want to score 30 goals on the season. So, we have 15 games left. Can we score two goals a game? I thought we had some chances tonight to score another goal. I mean, that team hasn’t given up a goal all year.

“I think we want to try to give up fewer goals. We want to try to give up less than three goals a game, two goals a game. So, we took a step back tonight, but you gotta play somebody first.”

Up next

The Riverhawks’ next game will come on Tuesday as they travel to Iowa’s capitol to take on the Des Moines East Scarlets. The Tigers’ next game is scheduled for Monday. Gilbert will host Adel DeSoto Minburn.