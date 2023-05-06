The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys’ soccer team traveled to Waverly looking for a challenge Saturday, and it got one. The Bulldogs battled the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks in what amounted to be an intensely physical and chippy game.

The Bulldogs kicked off the contest with two quick goals. Senior Alexis Hernandez and sophomore Fernando Mota put the ball in the back of the net once each in the first 12 minutes of the game.

Herndez’s and Mota’s goals helped HDC take a 2-0 lead to halftime. The Bulldogs sustained their two-score advantage for the first 13 minutes of the second half. The Go-Hawks, however, didn’t go away without a fight.

With just over 16 minutes remaining in the game, WSR’s Derek Bienemann snuck the ball past HDC’s defense to make the score 2-1. Ultimately, the Go-Hawks could not put another goal on the board before the closing horn sounded, so the game’s final score was 2-1.

“It was a little difficult for both teams to keep the flow going,” HDC head coach Danielle Arana said of the physical nature of the game. “You have so much momentum, then you keep hearing the whistle, so it was a little hard.”

WSR head coach Cole Glanzer said he’s been trying to get his team to play with more physicality this season. In games and practice, the Go-Hawks have learned to embrace contact.

“That’s been an emphasis this season because it wasn’t true last season,” Glanzer said. “A lot of the teams that we play, we lose to because they’re more physical than us. So, we’re starting to learn that.

“I would say our niche is more so playing really well with the ball on the ground, connecting passes and playing through our midfield. We’re trying to play a very possession-based soccer game instead of just booting the ball back-and-forth, end-to-end.”

Arana took her Bulldogs to Waverly-Shell Rock’s soccer tournament to test their skills. She wanted to see how her team competed against larger, more high-powered groups like Glanzer’s.

“I think, as a team, we actually focus a little bit more on what we need to work on through each game,” Glanzer said. “We have an agenda of what we’re going to work on each week. So, we like to see those improvements. Then, we take into consideration the other team we’re going to play and how we’re going to better ourselves with those skills that we’ve been working on for the week.

“It was a good challenge knowing they were a bigger team, especially with the club and academy soccer that they have around (Waverly).”

Both the Go-Hawks and Bulldogs played two games Saturday. WSR beat South Tama, 3-1, in its second matchup of the day.

HDC punctuated its appearance in WSR’s tournament with a win via mercy rule. The Bulldogs decimated the Northeast Iowa Soccer Club, 10-0. IHSAA rules mandate contests automatically terminate if a team is up by 10 goals at any point in the second half.

HDC has made a habit of scoring in droves. The Bulldogs have scored four or more goals in five of their games this year.

“I feel like we have a good flow going with (Bryan Vazquez Espinosa, Anthony Karanu and I),” Hernandez said of HDC’s offense. “I feel like if we just keep passing it around, getting more goals up there, we’ll be better off in the postseason.”

Big picture

HDC is now 9-3 overall and 6-2 in North Central Conference play. The Bulldogs trail the Humboldt Wildcats (10-1 overall, 7-1 conference) and Webster City Lynx (9-1, 9-1) in the league standings.

The Go-Hawks are 4-9 this year and have been struggling lately. WSR has dropped six of its last seven games.

Up next

WSR is slated to play North Fayette Valley (7-6, 1-0) at home on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will have their shot at the NCC-leading Lynx on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Webster City.

The Lynx and Bulldogs have already played once this season. Webster City beat HDC, 2-1, in Hampton on April 13.