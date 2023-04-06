Early defensive lapses doomed Clear Lake Thursday night. The Lions gave up two goals in the first 20 minutes of their matchup with the Webster City Lynx.

First, Webster City midfielder Eduardo Perez scored in the 13th minute of the contest. Sophomore Conner Peck then extended the Lynx's lead about three minutes later.

The 2-0 deficit proved to be a bit too much for the Lions to overcome, as they ultimately lost the game, 2-1. Clear Lake's goal came with fewer than two minutes remaining in the first half. Senior captain Leo Tolentino put the ball in the back of the net after it took a couple awkward bounces.

"I don't even know," Tolentino said of what he saw before he scored. "I think we were just all up there crammed together. I think I was just in the right spot and just took the shot. I just got her in. Our offense was really good this game. It was kind of hard to play with the calls and stuff but we just played our best."

For the last 60 minutes of Thursday's game, the Lions played flawless defense. Clear Lake allowed less than a dozen shots on goal during the stretch, and when the ball did snake through the teeth of the Lions' defense, freshman goalkeeper Caleb Hall came up with some key saves.

"The biggest thing is, they were staying organized, communicating well and just playing simple" Clear Lake head coach Zach Hall said of his defense. "We've kind of been preaching that all season. They just need to keep it simple — one, two touches, then get it back up to the midfield, don't mess around too much because that's when we make mistakes.

"Our goalkeeper had four or five really good saves in the second half to keep us in it too. It was a solid effort by them all-around ... I'm not disappointed at all by the effort tonight."

The Lions' defense did a nice job keeping the Lynx out of its zone. Because its defenders were stout, Clear Lake had little trouble moving the ball into Webster City territory and keeping it there. The Lions just couldn't get enough good looks at the net to tie the game before the horn sounded at the end of the second half.

Clear Lake made a couple strong pushes toward Webster's City's net in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Lions even had possession of the ball on the Lynx's side of the field when the game clock expired.

"There was nothing wrong with that," Zach Hall said of his team's effort. "It's hard to play 80 minutes like that. When we're looking for a goal, we're kind of pushing everybody up. We were keeping it down here close enough to where we could have some looks. We just couldn't find the back of the net. Some nights, it's like that."

Turning point

Webster City had a chance to put the game out of reach for Clear Lake in the 55th minute of Thursday's game. The Lynx drove the ball deep in the Lions' zone and rifled a shot at Caleb Hall.

Clear Lake's keeper, however, never had a chance to make a save, as the ball struck the top of the goal and launched back toward midfield. The shot would've given the Lynx a 3-1 lead had it gone in. Instead, the miss allowed the Lions to stay competitive until the end of the bout.

Big picture

The Lions are now 2-2 on the season. Clear Lake has picked up wins against Charles City and Iowa Falls-Alden. The Lions' first loss of the year came against the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs.

Webster City is 2-1 on its 2023 campaign. The Lynx nabbed their first win of the season in a matchup with the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals on March 30.

Clear Lake and Webster City both trail HDC and Humboldt in the North Central Conference standings. The Wildcats and Bulldogs are the league's two remaining unbeaten teams.

Zach Hall has no specific win-loss or postseason expectations for his squad. He said he just wants to see the group get better after every practice or game.

Tolentino noted that the Lions have to continue to make strides on defense so they can contain some of the explosive offenses they'll see later this season.

"We're pretty much improving in every aspect," Tolentino said. "Defensive-wise, we're improving a lot. We need to keep working on that because we're going to have other teams that have good offensive players, and we just have to put some pressure against them."

Up next

The Lions have the rest of this week off and will face the Wildcats in Humboldt on Monday at 5 p.m. The Lynx won't play again until they face the Belmond-Klemme Broncos in Webster City at 5:30 p.m. Monday.