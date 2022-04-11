GHV girls handle HD-CAL 10-0

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girl's soccer team continued its impressive start to the season Monday evening with a 10-0 mercy rule win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL. Freshman Tessa Fuentes led the way with a three-goal performance.

The Cardinals (3-0) had little trouble as they dominated possession throughout the entire game. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime and never looked back in ending things 8:38 early in a truly dominant effort.

"We had a big game last Thursday," head coach Jared Graham said. "I just told the girls to act like we were playing Clear Lake tonight, play with some urgency, play with some passion and go out and play hard. That's exactly what they did today."

It didn't take long for Fuentes to make her mark on the game as she put the Cardinals on the board less than six minutes in. Katelynn Knoll added the second GHV goal 12 minutes after. In the 35th minute, Ali Hess put the ball in the back of the net and that appeared to be the final goal of the opening half.

It wasn't.

With mere seconds remaining, there was a ton of traffic in front of the Bulldogs' net as the Cards desperately attempted to add another goal to their tally. Everyone in the press box was certain the ball didn't go in the net, but the officials determined it did. Jenna Pringnitz was credited with the score to make it 4-0 at the midway point.

Less than a minute into the second half, Fuentes added her second goal of the match after her shot ricocheted off a HD-Cal defender and into the net. In the 55th minute, Fuentes picked up the hat trick on a breakaway which Sarah Sokol followed up a minute later with a goal to make it 7-0.

In the 69th minute, Hess scored her second of the day on an absolute bomb which Knoll followed up one minute later to make it 9-0. In the 72nd minute, Valarie Welsh ended the game early with the Cards' 10th goal of the evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0