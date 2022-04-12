GHV girls feeling good about where they're at so far

Coming off a .500 season last year, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girl's soccer team has raised outsider expectations after a hot start.

The Cardinals are 3-0 on the season, outscoring opponents 15-2 in that span. They've banked their last two opponents, including a 10-0 mercy rule game against HD-CAL on Monday evening. Head coach Jared Graham has been pleased with his team's offense so far this season.

"Our offensive players, our strikers and wings have all been great," he said. "Every single one (has been great). We've had bench players come in and do the exact same things as our starters. We have irreplaceable players that always work hard, put the ball where it needs to be and put it in the back of the net."

Included in that group are sophomore Ali Hess, whose two goals Monday gave her a team-leading five on the year, and freshman Tessa Fuentes, who earned a hat trick on Monday to give her four goals on the year.

What's scary to think about for future Cardinal opponents is that with young players like that already doing so well, GHV will only get better.

Heck, according to Fuentes, the 10-0 win over the Bulldogs wasn't even the best the Cards can do.

"I think I could've done a little better, but everybody did good," she said. "The passing was so much better in the second half. Everyone was just better in the second half."

Considering GHV was already up 4-0 at the end of the first half, that should tell you just how good GHV was on Monday. Getting off to the hot start has helped build the teams confidence, according to Graham.

"As a player, winning is the most important thing and to get three wins with no losses boosts their confidence," he said. "Hopefully that translates to more wins later on in the season."

Don't be fooled, though, the Cardinals have much bigger plans than just a 3-0 start.

"Our main goal is to make a positive record," Graham said. "Last year, we went 8-8 so we want to get more than eight wins this year. I think that's easily accomplishable. Our second goal is we want to make it to state this year."

