GHV boys soccer storms back to win postseason opener against Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Down by two goals to Gladbrook-Reinbeck early in the second period of the Class 1A, Substate 2 postseason opener, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer coach Josh Banse wasn't necessarily worried.

All year long, the two words he's used to describe his team are tough and resilient. Of course his boys would battle back and show why.

That's exactly what the Cardinals did.

GHV scored four straight goals to come back and earn a 6-4 win over the visiting Rebels on Thursday night in Garner.

"Toughness and resilience? Definitely on display tonight," Banse said. "Against a well-coach and skilled team like Gladbrook-Reinbeck, you can't be down two goals in the second and then come back and win by two. That's tough and being resilient."

The win marks the first time the GHV boys soccer program has earned an opening round win since 2017, when the Cardinals advanced to the state tournament.

But it didn't look good for the home team heading into the half tied 2-2. Things turned from bad to worse when Austin Betts and Aiden Hunemiller doubled up to score two goals within the first eight minutes of the second period for the Rebels.