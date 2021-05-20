GHV boys soccer storms back to win postseason opener against Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Down by two goals to Gladbrook-Reinbeck early in the second period of the Class 1A, Substate 2 postseason opener, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer coach Josh Banse wasn't necessarily worried.
All year long, the two words he's used to describe his team are tough and resilient. Of course his boys would battle back and show why.
That's exactly what the Cardinals did.
GHV scored four straight goals to come back and earn a 6-4 win over the visiting Rebels on Thursday night in Garner.
"Toughness and resilience? Definitely on display tonight," Banse said. "Against a well-coach and skilled team like Gladbrook-Reinbeck, you can't be down two goals in the second and then come back and win by two. That's tough and being resilient."
The win marks the first time the GHV boys soccer program has earned an opening round win since 2017, when the Cardinals advanced to the state tournament.
But it didn't look good for the home team heading into the half tied 2-2. Things turned from bad to worse when Austin Betts and Aiden Hunemiller doubled up to score two goals within the first eight minutes of the second period for the Rebels.
The Cardinals trailed, 4-2, with just over 30 minutes remaining. A loss would mean the end of the season.
"Really we just had to get after it," junior Ben Furst said. "We're the better team. We wanted it more."
GHV started to climb back when sophomore Carson Smith floated a goal over the goalie's head at the 30:44 minute mark and then knifed one past defenders and the goalie at the 19:33 mark. Suddenly, momentum had shifted.
"As soon as we scored that first goal in the second half, we knew we were coming back from this," Furst said.
The Cardinals scored twice in the final 10 minutes to seal the deal and earn the victory.
Furst and Smith each finished with two goals, while senior Kevin Meyers earned one two. The other goal came off the goalie's own hands on a throw-in.
The Cardinals are now 12-6 overall on the season and will play the winner of Denver and New Hampton at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Denver.
