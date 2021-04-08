G-H-V edges Clear Lake in shootout, nabs first win over rival in five years

Each time one of Clear Lake's attackers had the ball, the Cardinals defenders collapsed and provided little room in the second half and both overtime periods for clean looks on frame.

They allowed seven in the first half. The total for the final 60 minutes was six. Frank finished with nine saves, six in the opening half.

"The girls are tired, but it's well deserved," Graham said. "Chloe was amazing. They had three chances, but Chloe saved them all. It was a great performance by her."

As the game hit the shootout stage, it was all even after three rounds.

Jayden Frank and Rebecca Hejlik went right side to convert their PK's for G-H-V. A message was relayed from Lions head coach Greg Jennings to his keeper Chelsey Holck.

"I did holler down to Chelsey," Jennings said. "They're hard to read and you're asking a lot out of your keeper. It is what it is."

Chloe Frank took the third shot, going right side, and was perfect. Then, she was able to get some stops.

Clear Lake's Kristina Miller shot down the middle right to the Cardinals junior then Holck sailed her shot high that ensued a celebration half-a-decade in the making.