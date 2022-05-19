Clear Lake overcomes slow start, advance with 6-1 win over New Hampton

CLEAR LAKE – Early on playing into a stiff wind the Clear Lake boys’ soccer team had some missteps in a Class 1A first round regional game at Lions Field.

In fact, the Lions fell behind to New Hampton midway through the first half.

It was the exact wake-up call Clear Lake needed.

Two late first-half goals and a couple of early goals in the second half boosted the Lions to a 6-1 win over New Hampton Thursday.

“At first we were kind of slacking,” Lion sophomore Kinnick Clabaugh said. “We were playing down to their level. We underestimated them. It is kind of hard to play well when you have that mindset.”

Clabaugh and Travaughn Luyobya each scored twice, while Andrew Korenberg and Florentino Velasquez also scored. The victory improved the Lions to 8-8 and advances them to a Monday meeting in West Union against North Fayette Valley (14-1).

The Chickasaws (4-9) got on the board first in the 20th minute when Carter Broughton found the back of the net from a shot straight on.

“That kind of set us into us that these guys were going to let us trample all over them,” Clabaugh said. “We knew then we were going to have to work and started kicking it into gear.”

Trailing, the Lions found new energy and six minutes later Clabaugh scored when the ball bounced weirdly off the post. Clabaugh challenged the New Hampton goalkeeper for the loose ball and was able to deposit in the back of the net for a 1-1 tie.

Clear Lake took the lead for good when Velasquez found the back of the net from close range with just more than six minutes left in the half.

“We started kind of slow and a little tentative out there,” Clear Lake head coach Zach Hall said. “But fortunate it didn’t hurt us to bad and we were able to get two goals into the wind. We started off the second half well and that gave us a lot of momentum.”

The Lions came out with a determined effort after the break. With the strong wind behind them, Luyobya and Kinnick scored less than two minutes apart in the first seven minutes of the second half.

The only thing that slowed Clear Lake’s roll down was a 30-minute lightning delay with 31 minutes left in the game.

The Lions, however, kept the Chickasaws at bay and added goals from Luyobya in the 69th minute and Korenberg in the 71st minute.

“The second half was a lot of what we were looking for,” Hall said. “A lot of quick play and keep it simple. Use the width of the field and force them to chase the ball a little bit.”

Hall said the next challenge will be tough, but he can’t wait to see what his team can show.

“Who knows? We have a tough opponent on Monday in North Fayette and who knows, anything can happen,” Hall said. “I already told the boys you are going to have to bring your ‘A’ game.”

