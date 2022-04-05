Clear Lake boys start strong, but expecting even more moving forward

The Clear Lake boys soccer team got off to one of the better starts you're likely to see this year on Monday. They ended their game against Charles City with 16 minutes to spare thanks to the mercy rule, winning 10-0.

The scary thing is assistant coach Tim Fyfe believes the Lions could've played even better.

"It was a good start to the season, but nowhere near where we want to be at the end of the season," he said. "It's good to get a lot of playing time for everybody and a lot of good things got done, but there's a lot of things for us to work on as well."

Clear Lake is coming off a season in which they went 7-11 overall. However, they lost only two seniors from last year's squad and feature a solid stable of young talent. That includes sophomore Kinnick Clabaugh (13 goals last season) and junior Travaughn Luyobya (19 goals last season). That duo picked up where they left off last season on Monday with each of them picking up hat tricks.

"They are just good ball players," said Fyfe. "They know where to be at all times. Being the first game, it really was good to see them work well together like that."

Fyfe stressed, however, that a good goal scorer is nothing without someone to put them in good position.

"They don't score goals if we don't have assists," he said. "We love assists even more than goals. We had one guy with three assists in Matty Moore. That's great to see. The boys really do love to work together and that's what assists are all about is working together."

Moore is one of seven seniors on the roster. Another senior, Mitchell Conway, scored the final goal of the game on Monday to put an early end to things. Still, all the other goals were scored by underclassmen as the Lions remain a young squad for the second consecutive season.

With that being said, they have two double digit goal scorers back from last season that are off to a strong start. They have a strong passing senior in Moore as well. If all things go smoothly, this Lions team could surprise people this year.

"It's really hard to say (what the ceiling is)," Fyfe said. "We're a lot like last years team. We only lost two seniors from last year. I believe we could make it to state this year just going off potential, but soccer is a game of a lot of 'almosts.' You have to make sure at every game that you're doing the right things and playing together. If they play hard and play together I really feel like we definitely have a chance at making it to state this year."

Clear Lake's next game is scheduled for Thursday at Webster City at 5:30 p.m.

