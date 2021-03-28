Clear Lake boys soccer aims to stay competitive in every game

When the Clear Lake boys soccer team finally gets out on the field for its first contest since 2019, the Lions will be focused on one thing.
Staying competitive.
With only two seniors on the team, a list of players who have never experienced high school soccer and a roster that has hardly touched a soccer ball since 2019, head coach Zach Hall just wants his guys to stay competitive with every team they play.
“Our focus is just effort. One hundred percent in practice and 100 percent in games,” Hall said. “We just try to play a team game. We’re really not focused on individual stats. Soccer is definitely a team game and you can fail really easy if you don’t play as a team.”
The Lions only return two varsity players from a team in 2019 that finished with an 8-12 record. Current seniors Sam Nelson and Noah Petersen were those two players. Together, they combined for six goals.
Petersen knows he and Nelson will need to step up their game in order to keep the squad competitive all season long. But it’s as much about bringing the young guys with them as it is earning individual success.
“It feels really weird because I was one of the young guys being taught by the older guys and now I’m coming up and I’m the leader,” Petersen said. “I’m just going to come out this first practice and try to make our team as a whole better.”
Because of the missed season in 2020, Hall is anxious to see how his team will play in the first few games of the season. Many of the players on the team have never played soccer in high school, let alone a varsity game.
“All of our underclassmen, they haven’t experienced high school soccer yet,” Hall said. “There might be a couple of them that might have to step up and fill a bigger role than on a normal year because our numbers are down a little bit too this year. We’ll go with the flow and see how it goes.”
Despite the youth, Hall and Petersen are both confident that the upcoming season will be successful. The Lions are searching for their first winning season since 2015, when Clear Lake went 11-4.
“We have a great squad that will be competitive and give it their all. That’s all that I hope for,” Petersen said. “If everybody is giving their full effort, there’s got to be a good outcome.”
The Lions open up their season on April 8 at Charles City.
