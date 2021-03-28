Clear Lake boys soccer aims to stay competitive in every game

When the Clear Lake boys soccer team finally gets out on the field for its first contest since 2019, the Lions will be focused on one thing.

Staying competitive.

With only two seniors on the team, a list of players who have never experienced high school soccer and a roster that has hardly touched a soccer ball since 2019, head coach Zach Hall just wants his guys to stay competitive with every team they play.

“Our focus is just effort. One hundred percent in practice and 100 percent in games,” Hall said. “We just try to play a team game. We’re really not focused on individual stats. Soccer is definitely a team game and you can fail really easy if you don’t play as a team.”

The Lions only return two varsity players from a team in 2019 that finished with an 8-12 record. Current seniors Sam Nelson and Noah Petersen were those two players. Together, they combined for six goals.

Petersen knows he and Nelson will need to step up their game in order to keep the squad competitive all season long. But it’s as much about bringing the young guys with them as it is earning individual success.

