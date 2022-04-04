Clear Lake boys kick season off with a 10-0 mercy rule win over Charles City

If the Clear Lake boys soccer team was hoping to start the year off with a bang, they certainly accomplished that goal on Monday.

Kinnick Clabaugh and Travaughn Luyobya each earned a hat trick while Matt Moore picked up three assists to lead the Lions to a season-opening 10-0 win over Charles City. The game ended after 64 minutes due to the 10-goal mercy rule.

The Lions only needed a minute to pick up their first goal of the game when Andrew Korenberg put the ball in the back of the net thanks to an assist from Christopher Molander. Eight minutes later, Luyobya picked up his first goal of the match while Clabaugh got his first in the 15th minute.

Clabaugh's second goal came when he kicked the ball from the right corner of the field and the ball bounced off the Charles City keepers back into the net to make it 4-0. 20 seconds later, with 20:20 remaining in the opening half, Clear Lake's number 20 (Adrian Ross) made it a 5-0 game with his goal.

Luyobya picked up his second goal of the day in the 23rd minute and Clabaugh secured the first half hat trick with his goal in the 27th minute. That gave the Lions a 7-0 lead that they held entering the break.

It looked like the game would end far sooner than it ultimately did in the second as Luyobya scored his third goal of the day just three minutes in. 45 seconds after that, Korenberg scored his second goal of the match to make it 9-0 in the 43rd minute.

It was another 21 minutes before the game ended, but senior Mitchell Conway scored the final goal of the evening to give the Lions a mercy rule win on their home field in the season opener.

Charles City managed one shot on goal from Katie Miller in the first half.

Head coach Zach Hall was absent due to illness Monday, leaving assistant Tim Fyfe in charge for the day. Fyfe was pleased with the effort his team gave, but he's expecting even more out of Clear Lake the rest of the way.

"It was a good start to the season, but nowhere near where we want to be at the end of the season," he said. "It's good to get a lot of playing time for everybody and a lot of good things got done, but there's a lot of things for us to work on as well."

