Charles City still seeking growth for girls soccer

Charles City started soccer in 2017-18. Field was on that inaugural team as a freshman, mostly playing on the junior varsity team.

Gaining respect from her male teammates was tough at first.

"Sometimes, they'll view the girl players as weaker," Field said.

Now?

"They got used to playing with girls and my confidence has gotten a lot greater," she said. "I've earned it and show that I can compete with guys."

There's a fine line McKenzie has to walk as the head coach. He isn't afraid to start a girl, and he said that most of the girls on the team outwork the boys.

That is where the motivation comes in.

"I want the touches, I want teamwork," McKenzie said. "If you want that spot, want it more than they do. I use that back and forth to make everyone better."

The 2021 season was supposed to be the first year for a standalone girls program. The numbers were high enough and there was plenty of interest.

Then COVID-19 happened, leading to the cancellation of all spring sports in 2020. The domino effect was putting a one-year pause on that planned girls team.