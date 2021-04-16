Charles City still seeking growth for girls soccer

Step out into any of the bigger cities in Iowa and you'll see high school boys and girls soccer programs.
Take a quick detour to the rural parts of the state and the chances of stumbling upon a co-ed soccer team is a much more common occurrence.
For Charles City, it is in year three of its co-ed squad and so far the wins have been hard to come by. It has triumphed just three times.
After suffering a third shutout loss in four games to start this season, the Comets' players talked for about 30 minutes. Each player had the opportunity to air their respective grievances.
"They just need to start believing in themselves a little bit more," head coach Brad McKenzie said. "Just got to have faith in your teammates and be a team all the way through to the end."
Currently, there are two girls that receive significant playing time to go along with the boys. Senior midfielder Carrie Field is in the starting 11, while sophomore Katelyn Miller comes off the bench.
Toni Maloy, one of the Comets' best volleyball players, a state qualifying wrestler and a captain on the soccer team, is on crutches and donning a heavy knee brace.
"After (losing Toni), things went downhill," Field said. "There's a difference between losing bad and losing good for us."
Charles City started soccer in 2017-18. Field was on that inaugural team as a freshman, mostly playing on the junior varsity team.
Gaining respect from her male teammates was tough at first.
"Sometimes, they'll view the girl players as weaker," Field said.
Now?
"They got used to playing with girls and my confidence has gotten a lot greater," she said. "I've earned it and show that I can compete with guys."
There's a fine line McKenzie has to walk as the head coach. He isn't afraid to start a girl, and he said that most of the girls on the team outwork the boys.
That is where the motivation comes in.
"I want the touches, I want teamwork," McKenzie said. "If you want that spot, want it more than they do. I use that back and forth to make everyone better."
The 2021 season was supposed to be the first year for a standalone girls program. The numbers were high enough and there was plenty of interest.
Then COVID-19 happened, leading to the cancellation of all spring sports in 2020. The domino effect was putting a one-year pause on that planned girls team.
"Part of all that was heavily due to COVID," Field said. "It does sting, but also this is my team. I've been playing with these guys for four years. Either way, I could've taken good out of it."
Still, McKenzie is hopeful that 2022 will be the breakthrough needed for Charles City to have separate boys and girls soccer teams.
He said there are several current juniors, sophomores and freshmen piquing interest and added the incoming freshman class will have some that will play soccer.
"There are underclassmen that definitely want to play if there's a girl's program," McKenzie said. "I think it will be awesome."
Field has a simple message for girls that want to play the sport.
"Soccer's not that hard of a sport to learn," she said. "If you're interested in soccer, go out for it. You're going to get better for your future."
