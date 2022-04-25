Cedar Falls edges Mason City girls

Credit the Mason City River Hawks for fighting as hard as they did against the Cedar Falls girl's soccer team Monday evening. Unfortunately, the solid effort didn't result in a victory.

While Mason City took an early lead, they weren't able to hold on as the the Tigers took victory, 4-1.

While head coach Shannon Dykstra was encouraged by his team's strong play, he felt the River Hawks were a few plays away from maybe taking victory.

"We're encouraged, but when you're that close you want a little bit more," he said. "(Cedar Falls) did what we thought they would do, which is convert on a set piece here and there. For us, you start to think if we don't switch off one or two times there it's ours for the taking. I think more than anything we're disappointed that it was there for the taking and maybe we just needed one more play out of our team to get it going when it was still 1-1."

Mason City got on the board first just three minutes into the contest. Karma McMorris came up huge with the goal to put the River Hawks up 1-0. In the 11th minute, Cedar Falls found the equalizer as leading scorer Ella Ubben hit a cannonball of a shot from nearly 30 yards out.

In the 17th minute, Cedar Falls' Grace Fober put the Tigers in the lead on a break away goal, celebrating by doing the Griddy as her team took a 2-1 lead.

Just three minutes into the second half, Avery Fleshner stretched the Tiger advantage to two with a goal to the left corner to make it 3-1. In the 61st minute, Fober added her second goal on a header before hitting the Griddy yet again. That made the game 4-1 which is how it would remain.

