Cardinals want to 'make a statement' with entering new conference

This is what Josh Banse has been wanting for the better part of a decade.

He has climbed the ranks at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, starting as a volunteer coach for the girls soccer team then now being the head coach of the boys for the last few years.

During that stretch, the Cardinals have never been in a conference that recognizes soccer as a conference sport. They and Belmond-Klemme are the lone two Top of Iowa teams that field a soccer program.

When GHV's season kicks off in April, it will have the chance to win a conference title.

The 2022 campaign marks the first in which the North Central Conference – which added the Cardinals and Broncos to the league for soccer only – will have an official conference title during the regular season.

"Despite what anybody thinks, it gives kids a little more initiative to try and out there and achieve some goals," Banse said. "It gives us a little bit more of a stable schedule throughout the week."

Each team in the NCC will play each other twice. The Cardinals open the season at home against Webster City. They will also face North Fayette Valley and Mason City in non-conference matches.

It is a new opportunity for GHV, but one it is welcoming with open arms.

"These young men want to make a statement," Banse said. "I kept saying last year, this team was gritty. I think you'll see a jump in that. We want to show everybody in the state that we can compete with some really good teams."

The Cardinals were resurgent last spring, posting a 13-7 mark for their first 10-plus win season since the 2017 season. What followed after that was five wins, six wins, then COVID-19 wiping out all spring sports in 2020.

They don't plan on going backwards in 2022 with 36 kids on the roster, one of the highest marks in Banse's coaching career.

"Open gyms are getting 30 kids a night. Hopefully, all that can translate to the field," Banse said.

There's a core of players returning this season, anchored at the top by Ben Furst and Evan Sloan, who combined for 17 goals. Those two will shoulder more responsibility in the goal-scoring department.

Yet even if they don't register gaudy numbers, they'll be just fine.

"They just want the team to be successful," Banse said. "I really look at those guys having a big year and using their senior leadership."

There's a large junior class that got plenty of time last season as sophomores. Braden Boehnke, Carson Smith, Bronson Biutenwerf and Alec Rodriguez played in at least 17 matches.

Then, there's the sophomore group compromised of starters Mason Graham and Aidan Schisel as well as reserves Tyler Englin and Brady Howke that played in double digit matches.

Nathan Roberts is back as the keeper.

Simply put, GHV has plenty of talent and depth.

"The sky is the limit," Banse said.

Getting to the substate final was a rollercoaster in itself last season. The Cardinals needed to overcome Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a wild 6-4 victory in the first round then staved off Denver 1-0 in the semis.

They dropped a 2-0 heartbreaker to Columbus Catholic in Waterloo to fall one match shy of going to Des Moines.

"Taking a loss is tough, but I think it fuels players to want to reach the next step," Banse said.

Getting to the Cownie Soccer Complex remains a goal, but so too is trying to win the first ever NCC title. GHV has never been in a position like this in its program history.

It doesn't plan on wasting it.

"It all determines on can they buy in? Can they put in the work? Do they work as a team?" Banse said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.