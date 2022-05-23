Cardinals outlast Bulldogs in 1A substate semifinal thriller

It was physical. It was rowdy. It was full of offensive fireworks.

The third meeting between Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Hampton-Dumont-CAL's boys soccer programs this season was a back-and-forth affair that had a little bit of everything on Monday night.

It had hard fouls that featured three different yellow cards handed out. It had a stretch of six goals in a span of seven minutes. There was very little separation between the two North Central Conference foes.

"I knew coming into it, Hampton is probably one of the toughest teams if you got to play them three times," Cardinals head coach Josh Banse said. "I knew it was going to be a battle the whole time."

Yet it was the leg of one of the more experienced players that provided the dagger.

GHV senior forward Evan Sloan buried a free kick of just outside the 18-yard box that curved into the top right corner that gave the Class 1A No. 4 Cardinals the lead for good in their 5-3 substate semifinal triumph over the Bulldogs at Pinneke Field.

"That was probably the most exciting game I've been in," Sloan said. "I loved it."

The Cardinals now head to their second straight substate final match where they'll face second-ranked North Fayette Valley on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. first kick. The winner heads to the 1A state tournament next week in Des Moines.

They played on April 8 this season and the TigerHawks triumphed 5-0.

"We just got to go out there and do what we do," Banse said.

Free kicks are not something the Cardinals (12-4) practice a whole bunch. Very rarely do they put themselves in those types of situations. Still, Sloan approached the ball with confidence.

It was his first free kick goal of the season.

"I didn't know I had it in my basket, but I put a little curve on it," Sloan said. "It was a shocker to me. It was the best shot I've had all season, I think. It was just a great feeling."

"After that, a lot of the Hampton kids sounded kind of sad," sophomore Michael Ohotto added.

That was the finality of a seven-goal first half in which the lead changed twice and their were three ties. Both sides put up double digit shot attempts and had several corner kick chances.

"I walked into the locker room at halftime I said 'Helluva a half, right?,'" Banse said. "Then I'm like 'Let's not do that again.'"

HD-CAL (8-10) was the aggressor out of the gate as Alex Hernandez bounced the ball off his foot and shot it past Nathan Roberts for the first goal of the night in the third minute.

It wasn't necessarily the game plan head coach Danielle Arana put in place, but she was quite pleased with the early aggression in the attacking third.

"We've struggled to kind of flow together at the beginning of the season," she said. "The plan was more to keep the flow going."

The tide turned slightly in the 16th minute.

GHV defender Jorge Reyes hit a towering clearance that went far enough for Ben Furst to chase and he put his dome on the ball that floated in the air then nestled into the back of the net for the equalizer.

"(Jorge) usually doesn't kick that far," Sloan said. "That was quite a long ball."

At the time the Cardinals were celebrating, the Bulldogs freshman keeper Jose Aragon was down from the head-to-head collision. He walked off under his own power, but it forced Arana to make a change.

She didn't have a backup goalkeeper, so she inserted her top player Jonathan Morales into the net.

"It shook us up, took us down a notch," Arana said. "I just haven't trained much of a second goalie and I know Jonathan is probably one of the stronger ones. It was a spur of the moment decision."

The Cardinals responded with a goal from Tyler Englin in the 18th minute and Carson Smith in the 21st. Sandwiched between those was an HD-CAL goal from Geovany Marquez in the 19th minute.

"A lot of us were saying it is hard to beat the same team three times," Ohotto said. "We just knew what to do. They came out a lot better than last time."

Until Ohotto scored the insurance goal in the 80th minute that sealed the win, GHV limited a lot of chances and played the possession game in the second half. It registered 23 total shots and Roberts finished with 10 saves.

The Bulldogs had a couple corners that were cleared out and couldn't generate a potential match-tying goal. They recorded 19 total shots, nine of them on frame.

"Every time we got better and we really thought we had it this time and it showed," Arana said. "We really competed, we just couldn't quite finish unfortunately."

Now, the Cardinals are again one step away from reaching their preferred destination. It will be their toughest test of the season in a top-five showdown for a trip to the Cownie Soccer Complex on the line.

They are more than ready for the challenge.

"We're going to give it the best this time," Sloan said. "We're more than ready to give it to them."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

