Cardinals keep confidence high heading into regional final

Coming into Tuesday’s 5-0 win against Hampton-Dumont-CAL, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer squad had plenty of confidence.

Fresh off of a 10-0 drubbing of Belmond-Klemme in the Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinal, and with two convincing wins over the Bulldogs already under their belt, the Cardinals believed they had all the ingredients to keep their historic season alive.

Allowing just seven shots in the match, GHV relied on its defense just as much as its offense to make it happen.

That’s what the team has done all season. Giving up just 11 goals in 15 matches this season, the Cardinals’ backline and goalkeeping have provided steady play.

“It’s something that we pride ourselves on,” GHV coach Jared Graham said. “We try not to let up too many goals, if any at all, and we try to keep their shots limited so they can’t even have a chance to score.”

With Class 1A second-ranked Des Moines Christian up next in the regional final on Thursday, that trend will need to continue.

Scoring 121 goals in 18 matches this season and being spearheaded by star players Isabel Garcia (36 goals, 26 assists) and Jenna Roberts (32 goals, five assists), the Lions are an offensive machine.

That machine works both ways, as the squad has only allowed six goals this season. Four of those came in the Lions’ second match of the season against Class 2A No. 12 Carlisle.

Still, though, confidence remains high for the Cardinals.

“It will be a hard game, but it’s like other games that we’ve played,” Katelynn Knoll said after her two-goal performance on Tuesday. “If we work together and play well, then I think we can win.”

Regardless of the outcome, a historic season has taken place for the Cardinals. Recording the most regular season wins in program history and in the midst of the program’s deepest postseason run, there’s plenty to be proud of.

That doesn’t mean the team is satisfied.

Jenna Pringnitz spoke on how motivating it is to continue making that history each and every game. Facing one of the best in the state on Thursday, it will take everyone to reach the next step of the postseason.

"I think just making history for GHV girls soccer is keeping us going," she said. "We’re really pushing to get to state here."

Graham believes there will be some nerves, as this run is unprecedented for GHV girls soccer, but he believes in his players’ ability to control their emotions and show up ready to play.

“Play like it’s your last game,” Graham said. “That’s been our motto for the whole playoffs here: every single game, play like it’s your last one. They’ve done that so far, so I think we’re gonna keep the same message going forward.”

