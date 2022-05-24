Cardinals head to regional final for first time in program history with win over Bulldogs

On a rainy and windy day at Pinneke Field in Garner, Iowa, it was the home side that marched forward and continued the program’s run of unprecedented success.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura bested Hampton-Dumont-CAL for the third time this season on Tuesday by a score of 5-0 in a Class 1A Region 3 semifinal.

The Cardinals (12-4) move on to face second-ranked Des Moines Christian in the regional final on Thursday in Des Moines. First kick is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Des Moines Christian School.

With both sides battling the elements for the first 25 minutes of the match, each side needed a breakthrough to build some confidence and gain some footing.

Enter Cardinals sophomore Jenna Pringnitz.

After the GHV offense put some pressure on the Bulldogs’ defense and drew a penalty in the box with just over 15 minutes left in the first half, Pringnitz was selected to take the ensuing the penalty kick. It was a big moment, and she knew what needed to be done.

“My mindset walking up to the penalty spot, I was just thinking, ‘I’ve gotta get this in to bring our energy up and really get us going,’" Pringnitz said.

That’s exactly what she did.

Calmly slotting the penalty kick into the top right corner and giving her team the lead, the floodgates opened from that point forward.

Katelyn Knoll was able to work the ball out of a cluster in the box and put it in the back of the net just five minutes later. Then Tessa Fuentes threaded a beautiful ball between two defenders to Ali Hess, who took a touch to size up the keeper before banging it home towards the end of the half.

In a very short amount of time the Cardinals turned the game on its head, and it all pointed back to Pringnitz’s penalty kick.

“That definitely settled the team down,” GHV coach Jared Graham said. “Getting on the board and taking the lead, I think everyone was able to take a deep breath after that. Our momentum just kept carrying after that.”

Just five minutes into the second half Katelyn Knoll secured her second goal of the night to put the Cardinals up 4-0. After barely missing on a header in the first half, Rebecca Hejlik scored the final goal of the match with 28 minutes left.

These heights have never been seen from GHV. Securing the most wins in program history during the regular season and now making the deepest run the program has ever had in the postseason, Pringnitz mentioned that continuing to make history for the Cardinals is a significant motivating factor.

Now facing one day of rest and a quick turnaround to face a tough opponent in Des Moines Christian, it comes down to a few simple things to keep making that history.

“We’ve really just got to hold our own,” Pringnitz said. “A lot of it goes into our attitudes, keeping our energy up, helping each other out, bringing each other up when things don’t go right and just moving onto the next play if things don’t go as planned.”

Knoll was quite happy after the match, chuckling about one of her goals that slipped through the keeper’s fingers and what it was like dealing with the weather.

The atmosphere surrounding the team showed just how much they enjoy being together. Making history is great, and it’s certainly an incentive, but things run a bit deeper than that for the Cardinals.

“I love the sport, and it’s been super fun so far,” Knoll said. “I’m not ready for it to be over yet.”

