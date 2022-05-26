Cardinals fall in substate final for second straight season, say farewell to stout seniors

Falling in a substate final for the second straight year, the Class 1A No. 4 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals boys soccer squad suffered a second loss to the second-ranked North Fayette Valley TigerHawks on Wednesday night by a score of 4-1.

With Carson Smith scoring the team’s lone goal in the first half, the Cardinals were only down 2-1 at the break. Heading to the locker room, the energy and attitude was there. The team knew what needed to be done, but the execution fell short.

Following Monday night’s win against Hampton-Dumont-CAL, GHV coach Josh Banse said that whoever controlled the middle of the field on Wednesday would come out victorious. That team turned out to be the TigerHawks.

“They possess the ball well and they work well together,” GHV coach Josh Banse said. “They’re just an overall really good team.”

With the end of any season comes also the end of emotional ties with seniors that are moving on. Losing players like leading goal-scorer and assist man Evan Sloan, captain Ben Furst, who Banse referred to as a “workhorse”, and steady goalkeeper Nathan Roberts, replacing their production will certainly be a tall task for GHV.

Banse believes their impact will carry on far beyond the time they spent as Cardinals.

“You can’t replace kids like that,” he said. “They’ve done a ton. They’re probably the most winningest group that’s come through percentage-wise, they listen and they work. It’s gonna be a huge, huge challenge to replace them.”

Still, GHV will bring back plenty of potential, including players like Braden Boehnke, Carson Smith, Lane Gayken and Abraham Fuentes. That group combined for 24 goals and 17 assists this season, and Banse expects them to step up to the challenge of taking that next step.

At goalkeeper, current sophomore Aiden Hawe is expected to step into the role. Playing 76 minutes and allowing one goal this season, there’s a level of comfort with the young player that comes from the amount of work he puts in at practice and on his own.

“Losing a kid like Nathan is not easy, but if you’re in a situation like that then Aiden’s the type of kid you wanna have there,” Banse said.

So, where do the Cardinals go from here?

Losing in back-to-back years in a substate final is tough, but it shows just how close this team is. Different players will have to wear the captain’s armband, shift around in the lineup and put in the work necessary to reach that level, but returning eight of 11 starters is a great place to be.

A big part of getting to that next level will be the weight room. If you want to reach the state tournament, you have to be fast and strong enough to hold possession, which is a main area of focus for Banse heading into next season.

“Everybody always says, and some people say it’s overrated, I think the weight room is gonna be huge for us this summer,” he said. “We’re gonna have a lot of guys committed in there. With smaller schools it’s tough because you have kids who are multi-athletes, which is what I prefer, but there’s kids that are gonna be playing in some leagues and stuff like that where, the more time they get on the pitch and work on their individual skills, that’s what’s gonna take us to the next level.”

