Cardinals eek past Lynx, win first conference soccer match in school history

When Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's boys soccer team discussed ways of celebrating the first goal of the season, it decided on a dogpile.

Everyone remembered, except Ben Furst.

The fun part? Furst scored the goal.

"Came up on surprise," the senior forward said.

That lone goal by Furst stood up as the difference in the Cardinals first ever victory as a member of a conference in their 1-0 triumph over Webster City in Friday's season opener at Pinneke Field.

GHV's quest for a North Central Conference title kicked off with a squeaker.

"That feels pretty good," Cardinals head coach Josh Banse said. "They're not afraid of much."

It didn't come without a bit of second half drama.

The Lynx, who had double digit shots on goals but could never find the back of the net, had a handful of chances in the final 40 minutes. A couple were inside the 15-yard box.

Cardinals keeper Nathan Roberts, who had a pair of diving saves, and a back four compromised of two sophomores and two juniors halted an equalizer.

"It is good to get the early wins out of the way," defender Mason Graham said. "

GHV (1-0, 1-0 NCC) had a chance in the second minute as Evan Sloan tried a bender that just sailed over the bar. That was about the only action in the opening 20 minutes.

It was a mixture of control and the Cardinals inability to get by Webster City's back four and create chances.

"You know your guys aren't definitely game shape yet," Banse said. "They're trying to shake off some cobwebs. They settled in a little bit and made some stuff happen."

Once GHV broke through and got a pair of corner kicks, it lit up the scoreboard.

The second corner bounced around a bit, reset to the middle and after a Sloan bender that was saved, Furst got his foot on the rebound and shot it past Lynx netminder Jon Magdaleno in the 33rd minute.

After scoring eight goals last season, Furst has the bragging rights of scoring the first goal in 2022.

"We get to do something new for the school, that it is pretty cool," Furst said. "It makes us start our standards high."

For the Cardinals, they are running into the NCC fast. They will play everyone in the conference, including fellow Top of Iowa foe Belmond-Klemme that also is in the league, over the next 20 days.

Banse is going to see his group get tested night in and night out.

"We don't have an easy game this year," he said. "They're OK with that. We want to be in the dogfights."

