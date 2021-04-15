Cardinals dominate Comets for second straight win

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's front line and midfielders knocked on the door for the first 15 minutes Thursday night.
It had nearly 10 total shots and four corner kicks. It was stopped by Charles City keeper Jeb Wandro four times.
Eventually, the Cardinals broke the door open and had a goal scoring party.
GHV tallied 23 total shots and had four different players find the back of the net to easily handle the Comets 4-0 at Pinneke Field.
After scoring two goals through the Cardinals first two games, they have tallied seven goals over the next 160 minutes to move to 2-2 on the season.
"We're getting consistent on our passing, we're not forcing things," GHV head coach Josh Banse said. "We're not playing through ball soccer, we're playing team soccer."
The Cardinals controlled possession for most of the opening 40 minutes, leading to a trifecta of goals.
After a foul in the penalty box against Charles City (1-4), sophomore Edwin Fuentes snuck is PK shot in the bottom left corner in the 16th minute to open the scoring for GHV.
Three minutes later, Isaac Knutson ran up on a rebound and smacked it behind Wandro to make it a 2-0 lead.
Sixty seconds after Cardinals junior midfielder Ben Furst was sent off the pitch after receiving a straight red card, Braden Boehnke ran away from the Comets back line and scored to balloon the advantage to 3-0.
"This game and last game, we really started to put it together," Knutson said. "Trying to stay open and moving the ball. Soccer is a sport where it's a lot about momentum."
Despite not getting close to the 15 shots in the first half, Banse preferred the style that was on display in the second half. His team had eight shots and took seven corner kicks in the closing 40 minutes.
Evan Sloan converted the final goal of the night for the Cardinals, a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.
"If you can control the ball and the tempo, you're going to win games," Banse said.
Wandro finished with nine saves in net for Charles City. It ended the night with seven shots on frame and didn't commit more than five fouls.
Those are signs of growth that Comets head coach Brad McKenzie wants to see from his team that is in year three of the co-ed program. They have scored one goal over their last three matches since a 6-1 season-opening win over New Hampton.
"They need to start believing in themselves more," McKenzie said. "We just got to believe in each other and be a team."
