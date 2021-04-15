Cardinals dominate Comets for second straight win

"This game and last game, we really started to put it together," Knutson said. "Trying to stay open and moving the ball. Soccer is a sport where it's a lot about momentum."

Despite not getting close to the 15 shots in the first half, Banse preferred the style that was on display in the second half. His team had eight shots and took seven corner kicks in the closing 40 minutes.

Evan Sloan converted the final goal of the night for the Cardinals, a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.

"If you can control the ball and the tempo, you're going to win games," Banse said.

Wandro finished with nine saves in net for Charles City. It ended the night with seven shots on frame and didn't commit more than five fouls.

Those are signs of growth that Comets head coach Brad McKenzie wants to see from his team that is in year three of the co-ed program. They have scored one goal over their last three matches since a 6-1 season-opening win over New Hampton.

"They need to start believing in themselves more," McKenzie said. "We just got to believe in each other and be a team."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.