Cardinals back four has trust of coaching staff, teammates

Josh Banse wouldn't mince words when asked about how much faith he has in his four starting defenders.

"I'll be honest, I'll put my defense up against anybody else's defense in the conference," Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's head coach said. "I was looking forward to this group coming up defensively."

There isn't one senior in that back four. Neither is their one on the bench. It is a group that starts two sophomores, two juniors and has two underclassmen to come off the bench.

And yet they have a ton of varsity experience.

The Cardinals have a ton of pieces back from their substate final team last season, but perhaps none bigger than the quartet of Mason Graham, Aidan Schisel, Bronson Biutenwerf and Alec Rodriguez.

"I trust my other defenders, we communicate well," Graham said. "We hold our own back there."

Graham and Schisel have been playing soccer since their U8 days. Same goes for Biutenwerf and Rodrguez. They have grown their chemistry as a unit for a handful of years.

It is paying off at the high school level.

"It has been a long time," Graham said. "It has helped us a lot."

And in the final 47 minutes on Friday night, the Cardinals relied on them to maintain a 1-0 lead.

Webster City amped up the pressure and put on target over five shots in the second half. GHV keeper Nathan Roberts had to lunge on a couple shots to stave off an equalizer.

In the final five minutes, the Cardinals cleared the ball out of their half and never put too much strain on their defense.

The end result? Their first ever conference victory in boys soccer. It also marked their third consecutive match against the Lynx that was decided by a goal.

"They're solid and they're just getting started too," Banse said.

Graham noted this year, GHV will have goals for each match for its defense. That is something it did not do last year, a season in which it started off 2-4, then rattled off nine wins in 11 matches to close the regular season.

No slow start or loss in a season opener this time around.

"This year, our coach is pushing it to have game goals," Graham said. "We want to be able to beat that one game and get to state this year."

The Cardinals allowed more than two goals only three times in during that 9-2 run over the last month prior to the postseason. It was Banse that entrusted Graham and Schisel, as freshman, to be catalysts for that back four.

Those two figured out pretty quickly they have Banse's trust.

"It is good to have tour coaches back," Graham said.

"That trust is getting tighter and they believe in me more," Banse added. "Those two guys are gamers, man."

Ben Furst, a senior forward, has to go up against that unit when GHV trains. He noted him and everyone else on offense struggles to score during drills.

"They're impressive, I don't know how to describe it," Furst said. "They talk a lot."

There's a sense of pride surrounding this year's Cardinals team. Does it stem from being in the North Central Conference and trying to win those conference-level accolades?

Or is it an internal belief they can get to Des Moines in a month-plus? Maybe both?

Furst admitted their are high standards in the program. It's natural for that to occur after the postseason run GHV was in the midst of in 2021.

"We started off by (saying) win state, then go from there," Furst said.

If GHV wants to reach the Cownie Soccer Complex, it will ride its defense and Roberts to that destination. Banse, Graham and everyone else is fine with that.

"We don't have an easy game this year," Banse said. "They're OK with that. We want to be in the dogfights."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

