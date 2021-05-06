Boys soccer substate groupings released

With the regular season winding down, and the level of play heating up, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released boys soccer substate assignments on Thursday for the upcoming postseason.

First round matchups will be played on Thursday, May 20, second round matchups are set for Monday, May 24, and substate finals will be played on Wednesday, May 26.

The Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines will host eight teams from each classification for the 2021 IHSAA State Soccer Tournament on June 1, 3 and 5.

North Iowa substate assignment groupings are listed below. Area teams are noted by an asterisk.

Class 3A

Substate 3

Des Moines, Roosevelt

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines

Johnston

*Mason City

Norwalk

Urbandale

Class 2A

Substate 3

Center Point-Urbana

*Charles City

Decorah