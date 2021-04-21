Area Roundup: Mason City soccer runs into well-oiled machine

The Mason City boys and girls soccer teams faced the daunting task Tuesday night of dealing with one of the premier programs in its own conference and the state – Waukee.

The Warriors never let their foot off the gas.

Waukee's boys scored nine goals in the first half, one more than its girls team did as it dismantled the Mohawks 10-0 in both games.

"Waukee is the real deal," Mason City boys head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "At times we moved the ball well, but Waukee’s consistent pressure took us out of our comfort zone."

On the girl's side, the Warriors had senior Olivia Lovell register a hat trick and sophomore Natalie Gallagher find the back of the net twice. Five different players scored once.

There were no Mason City stats published online.

"I was pleased with our ability to battle, and I thought we took steps forward on some key areas we've targeted this week," Mohawks head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "There are other areas we know we need to clean up. We'll use this as a learning opportunity and step forward on our season's journey."

It wasn't that much prettier for the boys on the road.