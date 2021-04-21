Area Roundup: Mason City soccer runs into well-oiled machine

The Mason City boys and girls soccer teams faced the daunting task Tuesday night of dealing with one of the premier programs in its own conference and the state – Waukee.
The Warriors never let their foot off the gas.
Waukee's boys scored nine goals in the first half, one more than its girls team did as it dismantled the Mohawks 10-0 in both games.
"Waukee is the real deal," Mason City boys head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "At times we moved the ball well, but Waukee’s consistent pressure took us out of our comfort zone."
On the girl's side, the Warriors had senior Olivia Lovell register a hat trick and sophomore Natalie Gallagher find the back of the net twice. Five different players scored once.
There were no Mason City stats published online.
"I was pleased with our ability to battle, and I thought we took steps forward on some key areas we've targeted this week," Mohawks head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "There are other areas we know we need to clean up. We'll use this as a learning opportunity and step forward on our season's journey."
It wasn't that much prettier for the boys on the road.
Waukee junior CJ Coppola scored four of the 10 goals while its back line limited Mason City to just one shot on goal.
Since a season-opening 5-2 victory, the Mohawks have scored three goals over their last three games. They have been shut out twice.
"This game will help us get better collectively as the season progresses," DeGabriele said.
Boys soccer
Clear Lake suffers first loss
The Lions gave up seven goals in the first half and the deficit was too big to overcome in their 9-3 road setback to Waverly-Shell Rock.
No Clear Lake stats were published online. It did score three times in the second half. Go-Hawks senior Jeremie Podrier had a hat trick.
Girls golf
Lions get past Webster City in dual
Rebecca and Meghan DeLong once again finished 1-2 for Clear Lake and its low-four all carded scored below 51 to easily defeat the Lynx 179-216 at Webster City Links Golf Course.
It was another medalist honor for Rebecca, who finished with a 38. Meghan followed with a 44 to place runner-up while Hannah Blaha (47) and Jaden Ainley (50) each placed in the top-5.
The Lions have won their last two meets.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.