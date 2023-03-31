The Mason City boys’ tennis team kicked its 2023 season off with a resounding victory against Des Moines East. The Riverhawks downed the Scarlets, 11-0, sweeping six singles and five doubles matches.

The Scarlets failed to force a third set in any of their singles or doubles matches. Keagan Beattie-Cerveny was the only Scarlet to score a point. He got the ball past junior Zander Dickinson once during the second set of a singles match.

Mason City won all of its matches in 2-0 fashion. Excluding Dickinson’s bout with Beattie-Cerveny, the Riverhawks won every set in singles and doubles, 6-0.

Boys’ soccer

Clear Lake 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

The Lions picked up a resounding road win against the Cadets Thursday. Clear Lake’s offense and defense were superb against IFA, creating a nine-goal margin of victory for the Lions.

Clear Lake righted its ship with the win. The Lions’ lost a game to the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs, 4-2, on Tuesday.

Webster City 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

The Cardinals lost a nail-biter to the Lynx on the road. GHV had three separate players score its goals — Junior Michael Ohotto and seniors Braden Boehnke and Carson Smith.

GHV goaltender Aiden Hawe faced 10 shots Thursday and deflected six. The Cardinals managed six shots on goal to the Lynx’s 10.

GHV is now 0-1 on the season. The Cardinals will take the field again on Monday, hosting the Belmond-Klemme Broncos in Garner.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Belmond-Klemme 2

The Bulldogs rounded out a solid week of soccer with their win over the Broncos. HDC took nine shots on goal and scored four times.

In total, the Bulldogs took 20 shots and tallied a shooting percentage of 20. HDC had a dramatic advantage in shots on goal. Bulldog goalkeeper Jose Aragon faced just two shots and turned both of them away.

HDC’s leading scorer was Fernando Mota, who took three shots on goal and put the ball in the back of the net twice.

The Bulldogs beat the Lions, 4-2, in Clear Lake on Tuesday. HDC will play the Cadets in Iowa Falls on Monday.

New Hampton 10, Charles City 3

The Chickasaws handed the Comets a loss in Charles City Thursday. New Hampton racked up six goals in the first half and four in the second.

The Chickasaws’ effort was led by junior Carter Broughton, who scored on all five of his shots on goal.

Senior Victor Montiel was also heavily involved in New Hampton’s win. He amassed three shots on goal and scored on every attempt.

Senior James Marty put the ball in the back of the net twice for Charles City, making two of his three shots on goal.

New Hampton made all 10 of the shots it took against Charles City. The Comets shot 3-of-8 against the Chickasaws.

Charles City will compete in the Postville Tournament on Saturday. Action will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day, weather permitting.

Girls’ soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8, Webster City 3

The Cardinals were dominant in their first game of the season, blowing past Webster City in Garner.

GHV racked up four goals in each half. The Cardinals also shut Webster City out in the first half, amassing a 4-0 lead by halftime.

The next item on the Cardinals’ schedule is a road game against Belmond-Klemme on Monday.