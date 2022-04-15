Area Roundup: GHV boys soccer cruises past rival Clear Lake

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clear Lake is a true rivalry. Yet the two programs have not been in the same conference since the now-defunct North Iowa Conference back in the 1930s.

Back then, it was just Garner as the two were believed to be the earliest members of the league. Clear Lake left in the late 30s for its current and longtime home of the North Central Conference.

Almost 100 years later, the Cardinals and Lions are back in the same conference for soccer only. Round one went to the former.

All five of GHV's goals were scored in the first half as it ran past Clear Lake 5-0 at home to remain unbeaten in the NCC. Three of its five goals were assisted.

Abraham Fuentes and Lane Gayken each scored two goals while Evan Sloan found the back of the net once. There was a 15 minute span between Fuentes' first goal that started the scoring and final one that finished it off.

"Clear Lake is a very skilled team and has a ton of talent," Cardinals head coach Josh Banse said. "We played really well in the first half (and were) attacking everything."

After falling to North Fayette Valley a week ago, GHV (3-1, 3-0 NCC) responded by limiting the Lions shots and chances. Cardinals keeper Nathan Roberts came up with three saves.

"We just need to keep working possession skills and continue to want more," Banse stated.

Boys soccer

Bondurant-Farrar 7, Mason City 0: The Bluejays led wire-to-wire in their non-conference victory over the River Hawks at home on Thursday night.

"It was windy, but it was good to get another game in against a extremely skilled and talented opponent," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said.

River Hawks netminder Carson Siemons was busy, coming up with 11 saves. Their offense didn't create a lot of chances, just three shots and two of them were on frame.

Girls soccer

Clear Lake 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Brooklynn Eden scored the lone goal as the Lions ended the Cardinals perfect season in a North Central Conference contest at Lions Field.

Eden found the back of the net in the first half as she has four goals, a team-high, early in the season. Clear Lake (2-1, 2-1 NCC) had 11 of its 17 shots on frame. Freshman keeper Rowan O'Keefe had six saves in net.

No stats for GHV (3-1, 3-1 NCC) were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

