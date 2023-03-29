The Clear Lake girls’ soccer team opened its season in dominant fashion Tuesday, downing Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 10-0.

The Lions scored a whopping eight goals in the first half. On the game, six different players put the ball in the back of the net for Clear Lake.

Brooklynn Eden, Ella Nielsen and Addison Jones were the Lions’ most prolific scorers. Nielsen led the team in goals with three, and Eden and Jones scored twice each.

Emily Benitz, Nora Jennings, and Perla Velasquez scored the Lions’ three other goals. Each member of the trio put the ball in the back of the net once.

Clear Lake’s defense was almost as prolific as its offense. The Lions allowed three legitimate shots on their net, and goalkeeper Rowan O’Keefe turned all of them away.

Clear Lake will hit the pitch again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, welcoming Iowa Falls-Alden to Lions Field.

Boys’ soccer

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys’ soccer team opened its season up with a 4-2 win over Clear Lake Tuesday. The Bulldogs controlled the game wire-to-wire.

Anthony Karanu put the ball in the back of the net in the fourth minute of the game, and HDC never relinquished the lead. Karanu finished the contest with two goals. He scored a second time in the fourth minute of the second half.

Alexis Hernandez and Luis Mota scored the Bulldogs' other two goals. Mota put the ball in the back of the net in the 35th minute, and Hernandez scored with about five minutes remaining in regulation.

Boys’ tennis

The Clear Lake boys’ tennis team dominated in its season-opener against Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Lions swept all six singles matches and the three doubles bouts.

With their win in Hampton, the Lions are now 1-0 on the season. They’ll compete again on April 10, traveling to Nevada for a matchup with the Cubs.

Girls’ track and field

Waukee Invitational

The Mason City girls’ track and field team had a solid outing on Tuesday. The Riverhawks won the shuttle hurdle relay. Rosa Monarch, Gwen Fiser, Ellea Lewerke and Greta Lewerke posted a 1:09.60 time.

The shuttle hurdle team wasn’t the Riverhawks only relay group to place in the top three. Mason City’s 4x800-meter relay team finished third. Brogan Evans, Janae Hansen, Savannah Davis and Audra Mulholland recorded a 10:26.80 time.

Monarch also had an impressive individual performance in the 100-meter hurdles. She ran the race in 16.73 seconds and placed second.

Evans was solid in the 800-meter run, finishing fourth. She completed the event in 2:32.71.

Megan Tobin placed fifth in the 400-meter run, finishing the event in 1:04.25.

Tobin was also part of the Riverhawks’ 4x400-meter relay squad. The outfit — which featured Tobin, Janae Hansen, Savannah Davis, and Kamina Munson — finished fifth in the event.

“The girls had a great showing in the first outdoor meet of the season against some great competition,” Mason City girls’ track coach Jim Lee wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “The shuttle hurdle time is the best opening season time ever for us since the hurdle height changed to 33 inches in 2009 ... I just love the way this team competes.”

Mason City will split its squad up later this week. Some athletes will compete in the Waverly-Shell Rock Coed Relays on Thursday and others will travel to the University of Minnesota for the Griak Indoor Classic.

Earlham Early Bird Coed Relays

Clear Lake also performed well Tuesday. The Lions collected two gold medals.

Reese Brownlee won the 400-meter run with a 57.96 time. She finished less than half a second ahead of Panorama’s Jaidyn Sellers.

Emily McLaughlin was the Lions’ other gold medalist. She placed first in the 3,000-meter run with an 11:07.39 time. McLaughlin finished over 40 seconds ahead of second-place Karson Oberender of Martensdale-St. Mary’s.

In the 800-meter run, Clear Lake’s Addison Doughan and Anna Feuerbach finished second and third, respectively. Doughan ran the race in 2:23.56, and Feuerbach crossed the finish line about seven seconds after her.

Clear Lake’s 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay team placed second. Piper Lester, Mariposa Coleman, Payton McGrath and Josie Lester posted a 1:16.82 time.

Doughan led the Lions’ 4x400-meter relay outfit to a third-place finish. Doughan, Hope Halverson, Lydia Brattrud and Reese Brownlee ran the race in 4:24.84.

Boys’ track and field

The Clear Lake boys also competed in the Earlham Early Bird. The Lions racked up more than 10 top-10 finishes.

Zeke Nelson and Marcus Skidmore led the way for Clear Lake. Nelson placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.53 time. He finished nearly one full second ahead of Van Meter’s Aydn Netten.

Skidmore finished second in the 800-meter, registering a 2:07.04 time. Earlham’s Malakai Hale crossed the finish line about two seconds before Skidmore.

Aidan Manemann had two top-five finishes as an individual. He placed second and fourth in the 400-meter and 200-meter, respectively. He ran the 400-meter in 57.96 and the 200-meter in 24.33.

Dylan Litzel and Owen Smith both placed fifth in their respective events. Smith finished the 3200-meter in 11:02.62, and Litzel leapt 5’ 8” in the high jump.

Clear Lake’s 4x110-meter hurdles, 4x100-meter, 800-meter sprint medley and 4x200-meter relay teams all placed in the top five. The Lions were second in the 4x200, 4x100 and 4x110 shuttle hurdle. The Lions’ sprint medley team placed third.

Manemann, Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Sam Dodge, Blake Enke, Cooper Cooke, Jack Crane, Gage Larson and Zeke Nelson made up most of the Lions’ top-performing relay teams.

Clear Lake’s next event is the Central Springs Coed Relays. The Lions’ boys and girls’ teams will both make the trip to Manly to participate in the event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.