Ames hands Mason City girls soccer first loss of the season

Quality over quantity.

At least, that's how the saying goes.

But in the case of the girls soccer game between Ames and Mason City on Tuesday night, it was the opposite way around. Although the Mohawks had a few quality looks at the goal offensively, the Little Cyclones sheer number of shots-on-goal was just too much to overcome.

Powered by four goals in the second period alone, Ames beat Mason City, 5-1, in Mason City.

"We had some positives. I think it was closer than the score-line indicated," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We gave up a couple in the second half with a little fatigue and a little dis-organization. We still took a lot of positive steps forward tonight."

The Mohawks spent much of the first period fending off the Little Cyclones' attacks. Mason City senior goalie Jadyn Sheimo made a few clutch saves to keep Ames off the board for the majority of 40 minutes.

But Ames senior Kate Spiker connected on a goal in the 33rd minute to put the Little Cyclones up, 1-0, at the half.

"We were pretty happy to get to halftime only allowing one goal with the wind at their back," Dykstra said. "But we just needed to convert a few more in the second half."