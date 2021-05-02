Schmalen prepares for new position as athletic director at GHV

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District will have a new face leading its athletic department in the fall.

After Matt Graham announced he would be stepping down from the position earlier this year, Ryan Schmalen was hired on April 13. He will start as athletic director and middle school physical education teacher in August.

“I’m coming there because their community is great and the people there are great,” Schmalen said. “I just want to let them know that I’m passionate about everything and I’m really looking forward to getting to know everybody.”

Schmalen is already familiar with the North Iowa area. A 2015 Clear Lake High School graduate, he will continue his professional career just 10 minutes west of where he grew up.

After high school, Schmalen studied at Upper Iowa University for five years and majored in physical education. He currently works at Janesville as the middle school P.E. teacher and high school health teacher.

In his first year out of college, he helps with the football scoreboard, takes stats and does announcing for both basketball and volleyball at Janesville.