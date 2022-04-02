Weekly Area Roundup: Mason City girls soccer opens season with win

Most of the opening week of the 2022 spring sports season was wiped out due to cold temperatures and the occasional snow flurry. There was only one track meet and one soccer match featuring area teams in the first four days of the week.

Friday was the first day of semi-warm weather and sun. Mason City's girls soccer team made sure to take full advantage.

Spurred by three first half goals and an insurance goal early in the second, the River Hawks opened their season with a 4-2 triumph on the road against Des Moines East.

"We were excited to grind out a victory against a tough opponent," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "The work over the past two weeks put us in a position to really clamp down in the 2nd half and keep them out of their offensive third."

Reggi Spotts, a sophomore, put the River Hawks on the board in the fifth minute only for the Scarlets to respond in the same minute. Spotts scored the go-ahead goal to put Mason City back out in front 2-1 in the 12th minute.

Karma McMorris broke a 2-2 tie in the 27th minute with a goal then 16 seconds into the second half, Claudia Sewell found the back of the net to give Mason City (1-0) a two-goal cushion.

Its defense, fueled by six saves from Ana Swegle, shut out DSM East the rest of the way.

"We made some halftime adjustments with our shape, and I'm proud of the way the kids responded to that," Dykstra said. "They played their way into the match and adapted, which is important for the opening match."

Girls soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Webster City 2 (2-1 PK's): The Cardinals earned their first ever win in the North Central Conference as they edged the Lynx on the road.

Katelyn Knoll and Rebecca Hejlik converted the two penalty kicks in the shootout after both sides couldn't score in either overtime period. GHV (1-0, 1-0 NCC) outshot Webster City 29-2.

Sophomore Ali Hess scored both regulation goals for the Cardinals, one in each half. Chloe Frank finished with four saves in net.

Boys soccer

New Hampton 8, Charles City 0: The Comets struggled on Thursday night against the Chickasaws, giving up six goals in the first half and being shut out in their season opener.

Dating back to last season, Charles City (0-1) have given up at least eight goals in four consecutive matches. None of its stats were published online.

Track and Field

Lions girls open outdoor season with stout relay performances: Led by the shuttle hurdle quartet of Mariposa Coleman, Payton McGrath, Josie Lester and Grace Meyer, Clear Lake put together three top-five relay finishes at the Earlham Early Bird meet on Tuesday.

The time by that shuttle hurdle team was 1 minute, 17.62 seconds. The Lions 800 sprint medley and the 3,200 relay placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the individual events, Reese Brownlee continued her stellar start to her freshman year with a second place finish in the open 400 in 1:00.84. Alana Moody tossed the shot put 30 feet, 1 inch to record a runner-up performance.

Lester (100 hurdles), Anna Feuerbach (800) and Addison Doughan (1,500) each placed third in their respective events. Lydia Brattrud leaped 4-08 for a fourth place finish in the high jump and recorded a fifth place finish in the open 200.

Reimann, Schmitt power Clear Lake boys: Sprint standouts and captains for the Lions this spring – Tanner Reimann and Jagger Schmitt – started off their outdoor season with a bang on Tuesday night.

Reimann swept the 100 and 200-meter dashes, breaking 12 seconds in the 100. Schmitt placed 3rd in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Both ran the final two legs in the 800 relay.

Alex Kerr and Titan Schmitt joined Jagger Schmitt and Reimann to run a time of 1 minute, 34.36 seconds to place runner-up in the 800 relay. Five of the relays ran at Tuesday's Earlham Early Bird meet, Clear Lake placed top-five in all of them.

Zeke Nelson doubled up on top-five finishes in the two individual hurdle events. He continued his early season tear in the 110 highs, running 15.89 to place second and then followed up with a fifth place finish in the 400 lows.

Vladimir Starrett (3,200) and Blake Enke (400) placed third and fourth in their events, respectively.

