Week 4 Football Roundup: Vikings halt rally, get back in win column

Twenty-eight points in the second quarter and up by 19 points spelled like Northwood-Kensett was going to cruise its way to an 8-Player, District 2 win.

Yet West Bend-Mallard rallied with 12 points in the third to make it one score game. So the Vikings relied on their defense to lead them to victory.

And that unit delivered.

Northwood-Kensett kept the Wolverines out of the end zone for the final 12 minutes and left home with a 35-28 triumph in Week 4 to get back into the win column.

The Vikings (3-1) ran for 362 yards on 61 attempts, led by quarterback Drew Wilder's 116 and two scores plus a game-high 132 yards and two touchdowns from Dante Sims.

Josiah Kliment chipped in 79 to offset leading rusher Tyler Mills being held to 35 yards on seven carries. Kliment and Logan Mayberry each had a fumble recovery.

Football

West Hancock 55, West Fork 6: The Class A top-ranked steamrolled the Warhawks at home in large part due to a total effort of 306 yards on the ground.