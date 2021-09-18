Week 4 Football Roundup: Vikings halt rally, get back in win column

Twenty-eight points in the second quarter and up by 19 points spelled like Northwood-Kensett was going to cruise its way to an 8-Player, District 2 win.
Yet West Bend-Mallard rallied with 12 points in the third to make it one score game. So the Vikings relied on their defense to lead them to victory.
And that unit delivered.
Northwood-Kensett kept the Wolverines out of the end zone for the final 12 minutes and left home with a 35-28 triumph in Week 4 to get back into the win column.
The Vikings (3-1) ran for 362 yards on 61 attempts, led by quarterback Drew Wilder's 116 and two scores plus a game-high 132 yards and two touchdowns from Dante Sims.
Josiah Kliment chipped in 79 to offset leading rusher Tyler Mills being held to 35 yards on seven carries. Kliment and Logan Mayberry each had a fumble recovery.
Football
West Hancock 55, West Fork 6: The Class A top-ranked steamrolled the Warhawks at home in large part due to a total effort of 306 yards on the ground.
Kane Zuehl led the way with 112 yards and six carries plus a TD. Mathew Francis was held to under 100 yards for the first time this season, but still found the end zone twice.
Nine different players got at least a carry for West Hancock (4-0). Braden Walk, Rylan Barnes, Pablo Calles and Kellen Smith all found paydirt. Logan Leerar found Mitchell Smith for a 37-yard TD throw.
West Fork (0-4) scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. None of its stats were published online.
Webster City 36, Mason City 3: The Mohawks struck first with a 30-yard field goal to lead 3-0 after the opening 12 minutes then the Lynx went to work and put together 301 rushing yards to earn a convincing road win.
No stats for Mason City (1-3) were published online. It marked a new season-low total for points through four games.
Nevada 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14: It was an 8-7 lead for the Bulldogs entering the half then the Class 3A No. 7 Cubs put their foot on the gas and outscored them 31-6 in the final 24 minutes to remain unbeaten.
No stats for Hampton-Dumont (2-2) were published online. It has loss two in a row, but will open district play at home against Charles City in Week 5.
Decorah 35, Charles City 6: The Vikings wasted little time dispatching the Comets at home in the final non-dsitrict game of the season. No score by quarters were published online.
Charles City (2-2) also did not publish its stats online afterwards. It opens district play against Hampton-Dumont-CAL in Hampton.
Crestwood 21, Forest City 14: Tied at 14 midway through the fourth quarter, the Cadets drove down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown with 5 minutes, 10 seconds remaining to earn a win over the Indians.
Forest City (1-3) trailed 14-6 entering the third when its quarterback Carter Bruckhoff found his top target Kellen Moore for a 7-yard score then the former kept it himself on the two-point conversion.
Andy Olson led the way for the Indians on the ground with 38 yards on 11 carries. Bruckhoff tossed for 169 on 16 completions. He also threw two picks. Moore caught nine passes for 85 yards.
New Hampton 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35: In one of the more thrilling games in North Iowa, the Cardinals couldn't pull off a homecoming victory as the Chickasaws found a way to start off 1-0 in District 3.
The big difference came in the second half. With GHV (0-4) holding a 14-6 lead entering the locker room, New Hampton outscored the Cardinals 36-21 to pull off the comeback win.
Quaterback Owen Pueggel finished with five total TD's, three passing and two rushing, to lead a balanced GHV attack with 233 passing yards and 160 rushing yards.
Drew Britson hauled in five catches for 127 yards and two scores while Ben Furst finished with over 100 yards of total offense (74 receiving, 65 rushing) and one score.
East Marshall 46, Central Springs 18: The Panthers offensive woes continued into the fourth week of the season as they have averaged 6.5 points per game and were held in check again by the Mustangs on the road.
Central Springs (0-4) did put together its highest scoring output of the season on Friday, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. East Marshall turned a 7-6 lead after one quarter into a 34-6 advantage heading into the fourth.
No stats for the Panthers were published online.
North Union 44, Lake Mills 12: The Warriors used a 439-yard ground game to score 30 unanswered points and stymie the Bulldogs on the road.
Lake Mills (1-3) was balanced with 172 yards rushing and 179 yards through the air, but couldn't generate a touchdown out side of two in the first half.
Kadin Abele hauled in a 59-yard throw from Bennett Berger to open the Bulldogs scoring than Beau Kaufman plunged forward for a 6-yard score to make it a 14-12 game.
Abele caught five passes for 124 yards while Logan Bacon and Derek Eastvold each finished with 58 yards on the ground.
Janesville 54, Rockford 12: The Wildcats blitzed the Warriors for 28 first quarter points and rode that all the way to a blow out win in 8-Player, District 3 action.
Rockford (1-3) scored a touchdown in the second and third quarter, both from Terran Romer to Landen Arends. The longest went for 18 yards as Arends hauled in 86 yards on eight catches.
Romer was 13-of-18 passing for 183 yards, the only way the Warriors could move the ball as they were bottled up in the rushing game, held to 19 yards on 12 attempts.
Turkey Valley 44, Riceville 8: The unbeaten Trojans pummeled the Wildcats at home thanks to a balanced offensive attack with 220 passing yards and 196 rushing yards.
Riceville (1-3) scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter. None of its stats were published online.
Newell-Fonda 59, Bishop Garrigan 14: The Golden Bears suffered their first loss of the season as the 8-Player, sixth-ranked Mustangs rolled to victory in Algona.
No score by quarters were published online. Neither were stats from Bishop Garrigan (3-1).
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.