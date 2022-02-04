Lions win a nail-biter over Cardinals at home

Clear Lake's boys basketball team is trying to get hot at the right time with substate getting ever so closer.

A thrilling win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night has given the Lions yet another signature win.

Spurred by 22 points from senior Carson Toebe and an 11-point halftime cushion, Clear Lake edged the Cardinals 53-51 in a contest that came down to the wire.

It marks the sixth win in seven games for Clear Lake (12-4) as it closes the regular season with four straight games against North Central Conference foes.

The Lions bolted out to a seven-point lead after the opening eight minutes and held a usually high-powered Cardinals offense to 19 points in the first half.

GHV (13-6) woke up in the second half as it outscored Clear Lake 32-23. The Cardinals got to within six after three periods, but couldn't get that timely bucket to win the game.

Thomas Meyer chipped in 10 points for the Lions while Travaughn Luyobya and Dylan Litzel each finished with eight points. Drew Britson led GHV with 15 points and two players, Mason Graham and Nathan Roberts, contributed nine points.

Boys basketball

Rockford 54, Riceville 46: A first quarter outburst, then a third period lull and capped by a 15-point fourth were the ingredients used by the Warriors to snare a non-conference win over the Wildcats.

Twenty-one of Rockford's (8-11) 36 first half points were scored in the first half. It then hit a drag as Riceville clawed back into the game down 13 and trailed by two as it outscored its opposition 14-3 in the third.

The Warriors responded with a 15-9 advantage to earn the victory. They shot 45 percent from the field and hauled in 34 rebounds as a team. Kolton Lyman led their offense with 19 points while Adam Wyborny chipped in 15.

Bryce Larson recorded a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double for Rockford. No stats for Riceville (8-12) were published online.

Girls basketball

Central Springs 51, New Hampton 48: Free throws were neither teams strong suit on Thursday, but the Chickasaws made just enough to earn a non-conference road victory over the Panthers.

Down three with a handful of seconds left, Central Springs (11-9) inbounded the ball on the far baseline away from its basket and it was stolen. Despite New Hampton missing both free throws, there wasn't enough time to get a last-second heave.

The Panthers made just seven free throws on 19 attempts. They made one 3-pointer and kept even with the Chickasaws for most of the second half, but couldn't prevail.

Kaci Crum led Central Springs with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Alivea Harms chipped in 12 points.

Clear Lake 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29: The Lions built up their lead in the first three quarters to snare a non-conference victory over the Cardinals on Thursday.

It is the fourth straight win for 3A No. 10 Clear Lake (14-4). It will close the regular season with its last two North Central Conference contests. It gave up just four first quarter points and led by 15 at the half and 19 after three frames.

No stats for the Lions were published online. GHV (12-8) had its lowest scoring output of the season. Just three players scored for the Cardinals as Chloe Frank led with 15 points, Liz Richardson had 10 points and Jenna Pringnitz allotted the last four points.

Riceville 52, Rockford 18: Wildcats senior O'Malley Fair reached the mark of 1,000 career points in their non-conference victory over the Warriors on Thursday.

Fair, who recorded a game-high 13 points, becomes the eighth player in the area to hit the milestone. Riceville (19-1) led by double figures for the majority of the game and didn't allow Rockford to score more than eight points in any quarter.

Joy Beran and Tillotti Fair scored nine points apiece for the Wildcats. Chloe Rooney led the Warriors (1-18) with six points while Camden Kuhlemeier and Madison Ott hauled in seven rebounds.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

