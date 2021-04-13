Area Roundup: Witt sits comfortably in qualifying position for Drake

GHV secures first win

The Cardinals used three goals from three different players to snap their two-match losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden at home.

All three goals came in the second half from Braden Boehnke (42nd minute), Isaac Knutson (54th minute) and Carson Smith (70th minute). Ben Furst assisted the first two goals.

Goalkeeper Nathan Roberts ended the night with three saves.

Girls soccer

Mason City piles up shots, defeats Cadets

For the second straight game, the Mohawks eclipsed 30 total shots and scored three goals in the second half to defeat Iowa Falls-Alden 4-0.

Through two games, Mason City has scored 13 goals and its defense has posted back-to-back shutouts.

"We were able to keep them from getting into their offensive end with our defensive pressure in the middle of the field," Mohawks head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "It's a big credit to our willingness to defend up and down the field that we were able to take some solid attackers from their side and keep them in check."