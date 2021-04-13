Area Roundup: Witt sits comfortably in qualifying position for Drake

Iowa City West played host to around 30 schools Monday night, acting as kind of a last chance qualifier before the Drake Relays on April 22.
Riley Witt took full advantage.
The St. Ansgar junior outlasted the 1,600-meter field that included the Class 2A state cross country champion in 4 minutes, 26.50 seconds at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival. That time slots Witt in as the 10th-fastest miler in the state.
The top-21 fastest times in the mile will be bound for Drake Stadium in just over a week.
The Saints and Charles City were the lone area teams that went westbound. On the boys and girls side, both came away with winners.
St. Ansgar's Braden Powers claimed the open 400 in 51.04 seconds, a time a bit slower than his season-best of 50.80. The current cutoff in the 400 is 50.89 seconds.
Powers finished third in the 200-meter dash, while Saints thrower Sage Hulshizer finished in the top-3 in the shot put and discus.
The Comets' Carly Stevenson tossed a new season-best in the shot put, heaving a winning throw of 38 feet, 8 inches that puts her inside the top-24 for Drake.
Kiki Connell placed second in the 800-meter run and third in the long jump for Charles City.
Boys track and field
Mason City finishes third at Dodger Relays
The Mohawks left Fort Dodge with a trifecta of victories as they accumulated 132 team points to finish behind Fort Dodge (174) and Waukee (146).
Junior Breyden Christensen won the 800-meter run in a new season-best time of 2:09.71 and he led off the victorious 3,200-meter relay in 8:58.41.
In the high jump, sophomore Kale Hobart leaped 6 feet, 1 inch to take first while teammate Reid Johnson finished second with a jump of 6 feet even.
Mason City had seven finishes in the top-3, four of them from relays.
Boys soccer
Clear Lake snares win in OT
Freshman Kinnick Clabaugh scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute Monday night to push the Lions past New Hampton 2-1 to remain unbeaten.
Fresh off a five-goal performance against Charles City, sophomore forward Travaughn Luyobya netted the first goal of the night off a feed from Clabaugh midway through the opening half.
Despite Clear Lake finishing with 18 total shots and 10 corner kicks, New Hampton found an equalizer.
Off a corner kick, the Chickasaws got a fortunate bounce off a Lions defender and into the goal to tie the match at 1.
GHV secures first win
The Cardinals used three goals from three different players to snap their two-match losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden at home.
All three goals came in the second half from Braden Boehnke (42nd minute), Isaac Knutson (54th minute) and Carson Smith (70th minute). Ben Furst assisted the first two goals.
Goalkeeper Nathan Roberts ended the night with three saves.
Girls soccer
Mason City piles up shots, defeats Cadets
For the second straight game, the Mohawks eclipsed 30 total shots and scored three goals in the second half to defeat Iowa Falls-Alden 4-0.
Through two games, Mason City has scored 13 goals and its defense has posted back-to-back shutouts.
"We were able to keep them from getting into their offensive end with our defensive pressure in the middle of the field," Mohawks head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "It's a big credit to our willingness to defend up and down the field that we were able to take some solid attackers from their side and keep them in check."
Kenna Hemann, Claudia Sewell, Gwen Sewell and Brianna DiMarco all found the back of the net for the Mohawks.
Girls golf
DeLongs' lead Clear Lake to runner-up finish
Sophomore Rebecca DeLong and freshman Meghan DeLong each carded a 9-hole 41 to finish medalist and runner-up, respectively to lead the Lions to a second place finish in a season-opening triangular at Mason City Country Club.
New Hampton, on the strength of its low-four in the top-8, edged Clear Lake 184-189. Mason City shot a 221.
The low Mohawk was Sophie Lunning, finishing with a 47 to place sixth.
West Fork edges Newman Catholic
The Warhawks' Nos. 2, 3 and 4 golfers shot lower than the Knights' Nos. 3 and 4 golfers to claim a home triangular 255-257 at Ridge Stone Golf Club. Northwood-Kensett finished with a team total of 267.
The Vikings had the medalist in Emma Davidson's 49 and the runner-up from Peyton Wilder's 48.
West Fork's low-four all shot 67 or lower. Junior Kalli Trewin paced its effort by carding a 60; Newman Catholic was led by a 60 from Ellie Determan.
Boys golf
Lake Mills remains perfect
The Bulldogs moved to 6-0 on the season with a triangular victory at Rice Lake Country Club, cruising to the team title over Belmond-Klemme and North Iowa with 168 strokes.
With a better score on handicap holes, Lake Mills' Casey Hanson was awarded with the meet medalist over Kayden Christianson from Belmond-Klemme.
Wood leads GHV to triangular triumph
Cardinal junior Sam Wood carded a 9-hole 40 to claim medalist honors to pace them to a team title, totaling 184 strokes to defeat West Hancock and Eagle Grove at Britt Golf Course.
GHV had three of its low-four shoot under 50. To go along with Wood, Braden Renner finished with a 46 while Eric Heitland recorded a 48.
The Eagles finished with a team score of 200. They were paced by a 46 from Alex Marks and Justin Ausborn carded a 50.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.