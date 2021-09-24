Area Roundup: Witt breaks 16 minutes, school record in Manly

Riley Witt uttered two words when asked after last week's Clear Lake Invitational if he felt like a sub-16 minute 5,000-meter time was in the near future.

"Stay tuned," Witt said after his first place finish at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

The St. Ansgar senior added if it was going to happen, it would happen at Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly, the site of Thursday's Panther Invitational.

Witt manifested it and made it become a reality.

He set a new school record and potentially a lifetime best performance with a time of 15:48 to win yet again. In any competition up to this point, Witt has not lost.

He moved up to No. 2 on the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) individual rankings in Class 1A on Wednesday. He defeated Central Springs' Bryce McDonough 49 seconds.

It was a co-ed meet. For the boys, Class 1A No. 10 Newman Catholic won the team title with 57 points. It had its two top runners, Joey Ringo and Ryan Kelly, inside the top-10 and its Nos. 3 through 5 all place top-20.

Forest City was second with 79 points. Class 1A No. 13 Central Springs was third, piling up 82 points. The Panthers second runner Clayton McDonough placed third in 17:18.