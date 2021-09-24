Area Roundup: Witt breaks 16 minutes, school record in Manly

Riley Witt uttered two words when asked after last week's Clear Lake Invitational if he felt like a sub-16 minute 5,000-meter time was in the near future.
"Stay tuned," Witt said after his first place finish at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
The St. Ansgar senior added if it was going to happen, it would happen at Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly, the site of Thursday's Panther Invitational.
Witt manifested it and made it become a reality.
He set a new school record and potentially a lifetime best performance with a time of 15:48 to win yet again. In any competition up to this point, Witt has not lost.
He moved up to No. 2 on the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) individual rankings in Class 1A on Wednesday. He defeated Central Springs' Bryce McDonough 49 seconds.
It was a co-ed meet. For the boys, Class 1A No. 10 Newman Catholic won the team title with 57 points. It had its two top runners, Joey Ringo and Ryan Kelly, inside the top-10 and its Nos. 3 through 5 all place top-20.
Forest City was second with 79 points. Class 1A No. 13 Central Springs was third, piling up 82 points. The Panthers second runner Clayton McDonough placed third in 17:18.
St. Ansgar's Cole Hansen (17:40) and Lake Mills' Justin Rygh (17:48) placed eighth and tenth, respectively.
On the girls side at the Panther Invite, Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas broke 20 minutes for the first time this season en route to her second straight win in 19:55.
Forest City's Lili Nelson broke her own school record she set on Tuesday with a time of 20:29. The Class 1A No. 9 Knights edged out West Fork 40-59 for the team title as they had their top-three runners in the top-10, led by a third place performance from Maggie McBride in 20:36.
Warhawks senior Kacie Eisentrager finished fifth in 21:47. Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Teaghan Bird placed seventh with a time of 22:09 and West Hancock's Mallory Leerar was ninth in 22:24.
Cross Country
Charles City boys win again: The Class 3A No. 18 Comets had all of their scoring five inside the top-15, piling up 49 points to win the Sam Iverson Invitational held at Town & Country Golf Course.
Freshman Xander Graeser was Charles City's top finisher, placing fourth in 17 minutes, 25 seconds. Senior Jacob Vais was two places behind him in sixth running a 17:37.
Jared Johnson, Isaac Thompson and Nick Williams all finished within seven seconds each other and crossed the finish line in 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively.
The Comets also sent their girls team, who finished in eighth place with a team total of 180 points. Their top runner was senior Lydia Staudt, who placed 15h in 21:23.
Volleyball
North Iowa 3, Newman Catholic 0: In a Top of Iowa East vs. West battle, it was the Bison that held their home court and defeated the Knights 25-11, 25-14, 25-17.
No stats for Newman Catholic (5-16) were published online. It has lost six of its last seven matches.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette.