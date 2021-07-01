Area roundup: With aces on the mound, offense rules as Osage edges Rockford

Eight of the nine hitters for Mason City (19-11) registered at least one hit in Game 1, led by three from Carter Thomas. The junior was the only one to get two hits in the second contest. Ethen Roberts drove in three runs in the opener as eight of the 12 runs came in the middle innings.

Fort Dodge broke a 5-5 tie in Game 2 with a run in the sixth then shutdown the Mohawks in the seventh to snare the victory. It was a back and forth nightcap as they exchanged runs in the first two innings to keep it level at three and when Fort Dodge scored two in the fourth, Mason City answered in the fifth with two of its own.

Alex Gold finished with three RBIs for the night. Thomas struck out nine in a complete game the opener to exit with the win. He allowed two hits and worked around five walks.

Clear Lake 14, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8: Once the Lions started putting runs on the board, they never looked back in a convincing win over the Cowboys on the road.

The offense came to life in the third inning for Clear Lake (13-10) with two runs, then two more in the fourth. The big frame was a five-run sixth sandwiched between three in the fifth and two in the seventh.