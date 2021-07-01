Area roundup: With aces on the mound, offense rules as Osage edges Rockford

The stage was set for a pitcher's dual between Osage's Tyler Oberfoell and Rockford's Kolton Lyman, two of the better pitchers in the Top of Iowa East Conference, on Wednesday night.
It turned out to be anything but a showdown between two standout right-handers.
They had more combined walks (nine) then they did strikeouts (eight) and the Green Devils offense had just enough juice to leave with a 9-8 triumph over the Warriors.
A four-run fifth broke a tie ballgame that spurred Osage (9-10) to victory and a key insurance run in the seventh proved to be necessary. Rockford answered that four-run frame with a run in the bottom half of the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Warriors jumped out front for a 2-0 lead then tied it up at four with two in the bottom of the third that answered Osage's first four-run frame.
Lyman made up for a sub-par start with three hits, one of them left the park, and three RBIs for Rockford. Zach Ott also notched three hits and two RBIs. For the Green Devils, Oberfoell recorded two hits and Max Gast drove in two runs on two hits.
Baseball
Mason City 12-5, Fort Dodge 3-6: It was a tale of two games for the Mohawks as they had no problems clubbing hits in the opener, but couldn't generate enough hits in the nightcap as the Dodgers salvaged a CIML-Iowa split.
Eight of the nine hitters for Mason City (19-11) registered at least one hit in Game 1, led by three from Carter Thomas. The junior was the only one to get two hits in the second contest. Ethen Roberts drove in three runs in the opener as eight of the 12 runs came in the middle innings.
Fort Dodge broke a 5-5 tie in Game 2 with a run in the sixth then shutdown the Mohawks in the seventh to snare the victory. It was a back and forth nightcap as they exchanged runs in the first two innings to keep it level at three and when Fort Dodge scored two in the fourth, Mason City answered in the fifth with two of its own.
Alex Gold finished with three RBIs for the night. Thomas struck out nine in a complete game the opener to exit with the win. He allowed two hits and worked around five walks.
Clear Lake 14, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8: Once the Lions started putting runs on the board, they never looked back in a convincing win over the Cowboys on the road.
The offense came to life in the third inning for Clear Lake (13-10) with two runs, then two more in the fourth. The big frame was a five-run sixth sandwiched between three in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Austin Warnke roped four hits in five plate appearances, while PJ Feuerbach and Jack Crane each drove in three runs. The Lions hit five sacrifice flies and drew seven walks.
Algona 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5: In a battle of Bulldogs, it was Algona that turned a 5-3 deficit into a 9-5 lead with a six-spot in the fifth to edge Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Tied at one after three complete, Hampton-Dumont (7-17) plated three runs in the top of the fourth and added another run in the fifth. Marco Guerrero, Kyle Helmke and Tucker Heeran each recorded two hits.
Guerrero, Heerna and Payton McNealy each drove in one run.
Newman Catholic 5, Central Springs 4: For the second time in three games, the Class 1A No. 1 Knights were pushed to the brink, but managed to squeak past the Panthers at home.
Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, Newman Catholic (26-1) plated the go-ahead two runs to take the lead for the first time all night.
Central Springs (8-13) snared a 3-1 lead with two runs in the third until it slowly evaporated as the Knights scored a run each in the fourth and fifth. No stats for the Panthers were published online.
Max Burt belted a solo home run and tossed six innings on the mound for Newman Catholic, allowing five hits, one earned run to pair with seven strikeouts. Jack Maznio ripped a pair of doubles while Cole Nelson notched two hits.
St. Ansgar 16, Northwood-Kensett 3: Seven runs in the top of the fifth turned a comfortable victory for the Saints into a route over the Vikings in Northwood.
It was a 4-0 lead for St. Ansgar (20-6) after two full innings then it pushed across two more in the third and three more in the fourth. Northwood-Kensett (10-12) scored once in the third and twice in the fourth.
Ryan Cole and Joey Beyer each crossed home three times for the Saints. No other stats for either side were published online.
West Fork 11, North Butler 1: On their senior night, the Warhawks finished off their regular season home schedule on a high note by run-ruling the Bearcats.
A five-run second pushed West Fork (12-10) out in front 6-0 then it plated two in the fourth and the final three to induce the run rule in the sixth. Jakob Washington registered two hits while Kellen Cameron reached base three times via a walk.
Riley Peterson tossed six innings and allowed six hits with three strikeouts.
Forest City 14, Bishop Garrigan 4: Behind 4-2, the Indians weren't behind much longer as they erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the third to cruise past the Golden Bears.
Bishop Garrigan answered Forest City's one run apiece in the first two innings with a four-run top half of the third. Following that seven-run frame, Forest City (13-10) finished off its night with a five-spot in the fifth to end the game early.
Brock Moore and Truman Knudtson each finished with three hits and two RBIs. Reese Moore launched a home run and drove in the three runs. Jack Thompson went 2-for-2 with two runs batted in.
North Iowa 3, Lake Mills 2: The Bulldogs fell victim to a walk-off victory by the Bison in the eighth innings after the latter tied it in the seventh.
Lake Mills (8-11) scored once in the first and one more in the third. Wyatt Helming registered the lone RBI while Casey Hanson kept it in the game, allowing two hits and striking out 11 North Iowa batters.
Softball
Fort Dodge 11-12, Mason City 0-0: The Class 5A No. 2 Dodgers made it look easy in a pair of run-rule victories on their senior night over the Mohawks in CIML-Iowa play.
The two losses drop Mason City's record to 8-24. Adyson Evans had the lone hit in the nightcap, but none of its stats from the opener were published online.
Riceville 3, Nashua-Plainfield 2: The Wildcats scored the go-ahead run in the fourth and held on from there as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a triumph over the Huskies.
Riceville (17-8) took an early 2-0 lead after the first frame then Nashua-Plainfield responded with a run in both the bottom of the second and third innings. Wildcats starter Morgan Fair kept them in it in the circle and earned the win, allowing four hits and recording three strikeouts.
O'Malley Fair drove in two of Riceville's three runs while Abby Retterath notched two hits.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17, Algona 9: Nine runs in the top of the first allowed Hampton-Dumont to cruise to victory over Algona in a battle of two teams with the nickname of Bulldogs.
No stats for Hampton-Dumont (12-8) were published online. It added four more runs over the course of the second and third innings then plated three in the seventh.
Central Springs 10, Newman Catholic 0: The second meeting between the two consistent powers of the Top of Iowa East Conference went very similar to the first meeting as the Class 2A No. 5 Panthers cruised past the 1A No. 8 Knights.
Eight runs in the top of the third powered Central Springs (26-6). It clubbed 12 hits, 11 of them from the top six hitters in its lineup. Kaylea Fessler led the way with three hits and was one of three players to drive in two runs.
Cooper Klaahsen struck out 11 in the circle and gave up three hits. Three different Newman Catholic (22-10) players notched one hit.
St. Ansgar 19, Northwood-Kensett 2: Winners of six in a row, the Saints kept the good times rolling with an emphatic blowout victory over the Vikings in Northwood.
It was a 2-0 lead for St. Ansgar (19-7-1) entering the top of the fifth then blew the game open with six runs, added three more in the sixth and threw down the hammer with eight in the seventh. It registered 20 hits, led by four from Taylor Hanna.
A senior, Hanna drove in three runs and stole five bases. Hali Anderson and Kennedy Schwiesow each recorded three hits while four others notched two hits. Anderson and Brooklyn Hackbart launched home runs. Josie Jul allowed four hits and struck out nine batters in the circle.
Vikings (8-15) junior Carly Hengesteg had two hits while Addy Bachtle drove in the two runs that came in the sixth. Their defense committed nine errors.
Osage 10, Rockford 5: The Green Devils were in a tussle with the two-win Warriors, but a five-run top of the fifth gave the former some breathing room and was enough to leave with a win.
Osage (12-14) scored its first four runs in the second then Rockford (2-18) answered with four in the third. Each side scored a run in the sixth.
The top four hitters in the Green Devils lineup each recorded two hits as did No. 8 batter Sydney Muller. Leah Grimm finished with three runs batted in while Ashley Halbach and Ainsley Dodd each had two RBIs.
Rockford's No. 9 hitter McKinnley Hoffman went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs.
West Fork 4, North Butler 3: Libby Trewin slapped the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to spur the Warhawks over the Bearcats at home in an upset.
North Butler (16-4) tied the game at three with two runs in the sixth then after an exchanging of zeros in the seventh, West Fork (8-13) won it in walk-off fashion.
Forest City 10, Bishop Garrigan 5: Six runs in the bottom of the fourth fueled the Indians to a home victory over the Golden Bears.
It was a 1-1 ballgame until Bishop Garrigan took a brief 2-1 lead that set up Forest City's big frame and it added three insurance runs in the sixth. Emma Anderson hit a home run as one of her two hits and drove in four. Karly Lambert also notched a pair of hits.
Alyson Walker earned the win in the circle for the Indians (9-14).
Lake Mills 12, North Iowa 1: The Bulldogs rebounded from a two-game skid with an emphatic win over the Bison thanks in large part due to a nine-run bottom of the fifth.
Lake Mills (10-11) broke a 1-1 tie with two in the third. Finley Rogstad had two hits and two RBIs while Brynn Rogers and Annabella Jensen each roped a couple of hits; Madison Edwards drove in two.
Freshman Scout Kohagen allowed one hit and one unearned run to go along with four strikeouts.
Belmond-Klemme 5, West Hancock 4: The Eagles attempted to dig out of a five-run hole, but they couldn't as they dropped a close contest against the Broncos in Britt.
All five of Blemond-Klemme's runs came in the fifth after playing four full innings of scoreless ball. West Hancock (2-20) started its rally with two in the bottom half of the fifth then two in the sixth, but no more runs were found.
Jade Cook and Kamryn Eckels recorded three hits for the Eagles. Four other hitters notched two hits.
