Area Roundup: Wild game goes in Mason City's favor

Baseball

Janesville 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The Wildcats jumped on the Bulldogs early with six of their eight runs in the first two innings to cruise to a home victory and remain unbeaten.

Two in the first and four in the second and a run in the third for good measure pushed Janesville out in front 7-1 and it never looked back.

Payton McNealy and Tucker Heeran each recorded two hits while Cal Heerna drove in two.

Algona 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: All good things must come to and end and an 11-game winning streak for the Cardinals came to screeching halt as the Bulldogs used late runs to win by double digits.

It was a 5-3 game through four innings, then Algona plated two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings then piled it on with a five-spot in the seventh.

GHV was held to two hits and defensively, recorded five errors.

Waukon 14, Osage 8: The Indians took an 11-0 lead after the opening three innings and rode that wave to a non-conference victory in Osage.