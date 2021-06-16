Area Roundup: Wild game goes in Mason City's favor

Defense has been a positive for Mason City's baseball team. Coming into Tuesday's game against St. Ansgar, it had averaged 2.6 errors per game.
That was heightened at Roosevelt Field. And the Mohawks still ended up on top for their ninth straight win.
They committed seven errors, but managed to club 14 hits and score in the final six innings to pull off a 10-8 come-from-behind triumph over the Saints.
"I’m very proud of the toughness our kids displayed," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said.
St. Ansgar opened with five runs in the first to take the lead, but the Moahwks crawled back with two runs in the second and third to make a 5-0 ballgame into a 7-4 game through three.
Each side scored in the fourth, then Mason City made it 8-6 in the fifth and took the lead for the first time with a four-run sixth inning.
Kaden Tyler came on in relief and for the Mohawks and tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits to go with five strikeouts. Carter Thomas shut the door in the seventh to snare the save.
Thomas drove in four runs on two hits, while Tyler and Jake Gold each recorded two RBIs. Alex Gold, Ben Pederson, Connor Dalen and Cooper Weimann all notched two hits.
Justin Horgen recorded three hits and two RBIs; Jacob Eberling, Carter Salz and Tate Mayer each notched registered two hits for the Saints.
Baseball
Janesville 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The Wildcats jumped on the Bulldogs early with six of their eight runs in the first two innings to cruise to a home victory and remain unbeaten.
Two in the first and four in the second and a run in the third for good measure pushed Janesville out in front 7-1 and it never looked back.
Payton McNealy and Tucker Heeran each recorded two hits while Cal Heerna drove in two.
Algona 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: All good things must come to and end and an 11-game winning streak for the Cardinals came to screeching halt as the Bulldogs used late runs to win by double digits.
It was a 5-3 game through four innings, then Algona plated two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings then piled it on with a five-spot in the seventh.
GHV was held to two hits and defensively, recorded five errors.
Waukon 14, Osage 8: The Indians took an 11-0 lead after the opening three innings and rode that wave to a non-conference victory in Osage.
The Green Devils did not go away quietly as they got two runs on the board in the fourth and then plated five in the fifth to trim their deficit to four runs. Waukon answered with one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Max Gast, Tyler Oberfoell and Connor Tabbert all recorded two hits, with Tabbert and Spencer Krabbe driving in two runs apiece.
Newman Catholic 12, Alburnett 1: The Class 1A top-ranked Knights plated 12 unanswered runs to cruise past the Pirates on the road.
Trailing 1-0 through two frames, Newman Catholic erupted offensively. It took the lead after scoring a run in the third and fourth then blew the game open with five in the fifth and an additional three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Senior Cole Nelson earned the win on the mound, tossing a complete game with five strikeouts and allowing five hits.
Bishop Garrigan 7, Central Springs 0: The Panthers notched just five hits as a team in a shutout loss to the Golden Bears, who scored two runs in the first and sixth innings and three in the third, on the road.
No Central Springs stats were published online.
Rockford 8, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2: After 11 games without a win, the Warriors got on the right side of the scoreboard with a triumph over the Cowboys on the road.
No score by innings or Rockford stats were published online.
Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Forest City 4: Early offense by the bunches allowed the Midgets to walk away with a 10-run victory over the Indians at home.
Forest City was held to six hits for the night. It plated two runs in both the second and fourth frames. Kellen and Brock Moore each recorded two hits with Kellen and Truman Knudston driving in a run apiece.
Softball
Mason City 15, Clear Lake 3: Needing to get back in the win column after four losses in their last five games, the Mohawks brought out the offense with a lopsided win against the Lions.
In the four victories, Mason City has eclipsed double digits in all of them. It plated four in the bottom half of the second to take the lead for good then added six in the third and three in the fourth.
Clear Lake established an early 3-0 lead after the first, but were shut down for the remainder of the night.
The top-four hitters in the Mohawks lineup all registered two hits and combined for eight RBIs and 10 runs scored. Sam Norcross drove in four runs on two hits. Adyson Evans didn't allow an earned run and struck out three in the circle to pair with her two hits at the plate.
Annika Nelson recorded a couple of hits, while Chelsey Holck drove in two for the Lions. They scored all of their runs in the first.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, Janesville 0: The Bulldogs limited the Wildcats to four hits in 25 at-bats in a road shutout.
Leading 1-0 entering the third, Hampton-Dumont brought home three runs to increase its cushion and added two more in the fourth for good measure.
No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.
Riceville 8, West Fork 6: A dramatic five-run bottom of the seventh pushed the Wildcats to a triumphant victory over the Warhawks.
West Fork scored the first six runs of the game, three in the first and second frames, to jump out to a comfortable cushion. Riceville chipped away and cut its deficit in half with three in the third.
Three Wildcat hitters recorded two hits while the four-through-six hitters in their lineup drove in seven of the eight runs. Morgan Fair struck out six in the circle in a complete game victory.
No stats for the Warhawks were published online.
Algona 16, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6: In the blink of an eye, a 7-6 game through four innings turned into a route as the Bulldogs scored nine runs over the final three frames to triumph over the Cardinals.
Five runs in the top of the fifth turned a one-run lead into six then Algona scored three in the seventh to put the game away for good.
Morgan and Jailyn each notched one hit that drove in two runs for GHV. Maddie Graham and Payton Harle registered two hits.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24, Rockford 23: No shortage of offense happened in Clarion as the Cowgirls recorded their first win of the season over the Warriors.
Rockford didn't score in two innings compared to one from CGD and that proved to be the difference. The Warriors jumped out to an 11-2 lead after 2.5 innings then the Cowgirls scored eight unanswered to trim the deficit to one.
Over the final three frames, CGD outscored Rockford 14-12.
Camden Kuhlemeier recorded four doubles and drove in six runs for the Warriors. Gabby Keith plated four runs while three batters in their lineup recorded three RBIs. Of the 11 players that got an at-bat, nine of them recorded at least a hit.
Newman Catholic 14, AGWSR 5: Seven runs in the top of the third propelled the Class 1A No. 8 Knights to a victory over the Cougars at Belmond-Klemme.
Already comfortably ahead 9-2 through four innings, Newman Catholic plated five runs in the fifth to pull away for good. Madi Elwood and Leah Martinez each recorded three hits and drove in two runs. Emma Weiner and Emily Opstvedt, the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, went 5-for-8 at the plate.
Elwood earned the win in the circle by striking out four AGWSR batters in a full seven innings.
Newman Catholic 8, Belmond-Klemme 6: In the Knights' second game of the day, they held off a late Broncos rally to triumph on the road to finish the day undefeated.
Elwood stayed hot with three RBIs at the plate while three additional Newman Catholic hitters recorded two hits each. Martinez fired 10 strikeouts to snare the win in the circle.
Central Springs 14, Bishop Garrigan 7: After suffering their second loss in the span of two days, the Class 2A No. 4 Panthers came out firing on all cylinders against the Golden Bears.
Four runs in the top of the first then six over the course of the final two frames paved the path for Central Springs to claim a road victory. It was given 11 free passes, seven walks and four hit by pitches, to pair with eight hits.
Aurora Stepleton, Cooper Klaahsen, Kaylea Fessler and Madisyn Kelley all drove in multiple runs. Stepleton and Fessler each recorded two hits and scored three times.
Fessler also earned the win in the circle, tossing four innings and striking out seven batters. She allowed the lone earned run.
Northwood-Kensett 3, North Iowa 2: The Vikings needed nine innings to snare their third win of the season over the Bison on the road.
Knotted at one from the second inning until the eighth when both sides scored a run to keep the going into the ninth. Northwood-Kensett had enough and plated the go-ahead run then its pitching prevented a 10th frame or a loss.
Senior Kayla Senne went the distance and then-some with 16 strikeouts and just three hits. She also had an RBI triple and scored two of the three runs. Olivia Stilley drove in an RBI as well.
Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Forest City 0: The Midgets moved to 12-4 on the season by shutting out the Indians on the road. Estherville LC scored six in the third inning and two each in the second and fifth.
No Forest City stats were published online.
