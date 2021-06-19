Area Roundup: West Hancock softball ends 717 day drought, beats GHV

Central Springs finishes Day 1 of Fort Dodge Tournament 1-1: It was a big test for the Class 2A No. 6 Panthers in their biggest tournament of the day at the Rogers Sports Complex and it left with a .500 record.

They edged Class 5A No. 13 Ankeny 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals then fell 9-0 to 5A No. 2 Muscatine to move into the consolation bracket. It marks the first time this season Central Springs has played competition in the highest classification.

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead with a run in the fourth then Central Springs (17-5) responded with two in the bottom of the fifth and hold on for the win. Abby Pate drove in Kaylea Fessler and Carly Ryan with a double. Fessler and Aurora Stepleton each recorded two hits.

Cooper Klaahsen struck out six in the circle.

Against the Muskies, the Panthers were shut down offensively by Maura Chalupa, who finished with 12 K's. Muscatine broke a 0-0 ballgame with four in the fourth and four in the sixth.

Newman Catholic 10, Nashua-Plainfield 2: Offense was easy to come by for the Class 1A No. 9 Knights as they scored multiple runs in five of the six frames to cruise past the Huskies.