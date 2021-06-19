Area Roundup: West Hancock softball ends 717 day drought, beats GHV

Seven-hundred and seventeen days.
That is how long the West Hancock softball team has gone between wins. It has suffered loss after loss after loss from July of 2019 to June of 2021.
Finally, on Friday night at home against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, that time without a win came to an end.
And it was the same matchup as it was on that day in July.
Ignited by a two-run bottom of the sixth to break a 7-7 tie, the Eagles celebrated a win nearly two years in the making with a 9-7 triumph over the Cardinals in Britt.
West Hancock (1-11) clubbed 17 hits in the victory. It didn't have a single error in the field. It jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the opening three frames before GHV (8-9) rallied with four in the fourth to make it a one-run game.
The Eagles responded with two in the fourth, but that three-run cushion they built back up was gone once the Cardinals plated a run in the fifth and the tying two runs in the sixth.
The two-through-seven hitters in West Hancock's lineup combined for 15 of the 17 hits, led by Jade Cook's four and three from Carlee Bruns. Cook also drove in two runs.
No stats for GHV were published online.
Softball
Central Springs finishes Day 1 of Fort Dodge Tournament 1-1: It was a big test for the Class 2A No. 6 Panthers in their biggest tournament of the day at the Rogers Sports Complex and it left with a .500 record.
They edged Class 5A No. 13 Ankeny 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals then fell 9-0 to 5A No. 2 Muscatine to move into the consolation bracket. It marks the first time this season Central Springs has played competition in the highest classification.
The Hawks took a 1-0 lead with a run in the fourth then Central Springs (17-5) responded with two in the bottom of the fifth and hold on for the win. Abby Pate drove in Kaylea Fessler and Carly Ryan with a double. Fessler and Aurora Stepleton each recorded two hits.
Cooper Klaahsen struck out six in the circle.
Against the Muskies, the Panthers were shut down offensively by Maura Chalupa, who finished with 12 K's. Muscatine broke a 0-0 ballgame with four in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Newman Catholic 10, Nashua-Plainfield 2: Offense was easy to come by for the Class 1A No. 9 Knights as they scored multiple runs in five of the six frames to cruise past the Huskies.
Three runs in the bottom of the third broke a 2-2 tie then Newman Catholic (17-5) added two more in the fourth and three in the sixth. It capitalized on five Nashua-Plainfield errors.
Leah Martinez had a day at the plate and in the circle. The junior tossed six innings and allowed one hit, one earned run and six walks to go along with 10 strikeouts and went 4-for-4 at the plate.
Faith Wadle registered three hits and three RBIs for the Knights.
North Iowa 10, Rockford 6: In a tight contest through 5.5 innings, it was the Bison that broke a tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to propel themselves to a win over the Warriors.
Rockford tied the game at three after a three-run fourth then the two sides exchanged two-run frames separated by half-an-inning to tie the game at five.
The Warriors (2-11) were led by two hits and four RBIs from Elise Carroll. Gabby Keith also notched two hits.
West Fork 7, Northwood-Kensett 5: A 5-0 deficit turned into the final score as the Warhawks broke out of a five-inning offensive slump to rally past the Vikings on the road.
After Northwood-Kensett (3-12) scored a run in the first and third innings then three in the fifth, West Fork (7-10) began to make a comeback with two in the sixth and the final five in the seventh.
No stats for the Warhawks were published online. The Vikings were led by two hits and two RBIs from Kayla Senne. Teagan Johnson also notched a pair of RBIs.
St. Ansgar 6, Osage 3: The Saints wrapped up a 3-0 week with a victory over their county rivals. Leading 4-3 entering the bottom of the fourth, they scored two insurance runs.
Jaden Francis finished with two hits and three RBIs for Osage (11-9) while Victoria Schwarting recorded a pair of singles. No stats for St. Ansgar (13-5-1) were published online.
North Union 14, Forest City 4: The Class 2A No. 4 Warriors cruised to victory over the Indians by scoring at least a run in all five innings. They plated multiple runs in the first, second, third and fifth frames.
No Forest City (5-11) stats were published online. It scored two runs in the first then a run each in the fourth and fifth.
Bishop Garrigan 12, Lake Mills 1: One day after being in solo second in the Top of Iowa West, the Bulldogs now find themselves in a tight race after dropping a decision to the Golden Bears.
Lake Mills, Belmond-Klemme and Bishop Garrigan all have four conference losses on the season with the first two sharing the win total at seven.
It was a 1-1 game until the Golden Bears erupted for 11 unanswered runs over the course of three innings to finish off the Bulldogs in a route. Three Lake Mills hitters had a hit while Scout Kohagen drove in the only run.
Baseball
Clear Lake 4, Red Oak 3: Little late offense, three runs to be exact, pushed the Lions to a come-from-behind road victory over the Tigers on the road.
Red Oak had a 3-0 lead with two in the first and a run in the fifth before Clear Lake started to trim the margin down to two with a run in the sixth then it plated the three game-winning runs in the seventh.
No stats for the Lions (9-5) were published online. They have won three straight since a loss to Dike-New Hartford.
Charles City 8, Waukon 4: Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Comets got a spark from their offense as they scored the final five runs to triumph over the Indians.
Three runs in the fifth put Charles City (6-12) out in front then it added two insurance runs in the sixth. Kaden Berry, JJ Ritter and Jaxon Daniels all registered two RBIs; Berry, Colton Crooks and Owen Weber reach notched two hits.
Logan Carey went the distance for the Comets, allowing two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Newman Catholic 2, Nashua-Plainfield 1: It was far from a walk in the park as the Class 1A No. 1 Knights fended off the Huskies to remain unbeaten in the Top of Iowa East and keep their loss total at one.
It was a tie game after Nashua-Plainfield and Newman Catholic each scored a run in the first two frames, but the latter was able to plate the go-ahead run in the fifth and shut the former down.
No stats for the Knights (18-1) were published online.
North Iowa 10, Rockford 0: The Bison broke the game open with a six-run third inning and never looked back en route to a home triumph over the Warriors.
Rockford (1-13) was limited to a pair of hits and walks as the only times its batters reached base. Justice Jones and Terran Romer had the lone hits.
Northwood-Kensett 9, West Fork 1: It was early runs that fueled the Vikings to a lead and they were on cruise control for the rest of the night as they handled the Warhawks at home.
Two runs in the bottom of the second and an additional four in the third allowed Northwood-Kensett (8-9) to earn a wire-to-wire win. It plated one more run in the fifth and two in the sixth.
West Fork (8-7) scored its lone run in the top half of the sixth. Kellen Cameron had two hits and Nolan Schreckengost drove in the lone run.
St. Ansgar 8, Osage 2: Tate Mayer tossed exactly 110 pitches in a complete game performance with seven strikeouts to lead the Saints (13-5) to a victory over their county rivals at home.
Two runs scored on an error in the first then Regan Witt roped a two-run double in the fourth to push St. Ansgar's lead to 5-1. Osage (7-7) scored once in the second and once in the seventh.
Nolan Heard had three hits, one of them a triple, to pace the Green Devils offense. Justin Horgen scored three times for St. Ansgar.
Forest City 11, North Union 2: The bats of the Indians woke up from the fourth inning on to leave with a road victory over the Warriors.
Leading 1-0, Forest City (10-7) plated three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth then added four more in the seventh to ease to a win. Truman Knudston drove home four runs on two hits.
Cole Moore reached base five times on two hits and three walks while Brock Moore registered two hits at the plate and the win on the mound, tossing a complete game on 88 pitches with six K's.
Bishop Garrigan 11, Lake Mills 1: There was nothing that stopped the Golden Bears offense from putting up runs as they plated eight unanswered runs to run away with a victory over the Bulldogs.
Lake Mills (6-7) didn't score until the fifth. None of its stats were published online.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20, West Hancock 7: Two days after earning a dramatic win over Forest City, the Cardinals brought out the bats and pummeled the Eagles in Britt to move to 13-2 on the season.
No score by innings or GHV stats were published online. West Hancock (3-10) was led by three hits and four RBIs off the bat of Rylan Barnes while three other hitters in its lineup notched a pair of hits.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.