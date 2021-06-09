Area Roundup: West Hancock baseball wins second one-run game of season

Decorah 9, Charles City 3: Early offense – seven of their nine runs in the first three frames – allowed the Vikings to leave with win No. 7 over the Comets at home.

No Charles City stats were published online. It scored its first run in the fifth and the final two in the seventh.

Newman Catholic 10, South Winneshiek 0: In their first of two top-10 showdowns this week, the Class 1A top-ranked Knights passed their first test by trouncing the No. 7 Warriors on the road.

Four runs were scored in the top of the first and three more in the sixth. Newman Catholic scored a run in the third, fourth and seventh frames to move to 12-1 on the season.

Junior Elijah Brinkley allowed three hits and struck out 10 batters in a complete game win on the mound on just 98 pitches. Nash Holmgaard had two hits and four RBIs at the plate, while Max Burt finished with three runs batted in on two hits.

Jack Maznio and Tim Castle each notched two hits.

Softball

Osage 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10: In a wild extra inning contest between two schools separated by an hour, it was the Green Devils that snared a walk-off victory to move to 6-4 on the season.