Area Roundup: West Hancock baseball wins second one-run game of season

Wins have been hard to come by for the West Hancock baseball team. It had entered Tuesday night's game against North Union on a three-game skid with the most runs scored being two.
A date with the winless Warriors at home proved to be what the Eagles needed to get back into the win column.
They rallied from a three-run deficit in the eighth to snare a 10-9 extra inning walk-off triumph to snap the losing streak, and in the process, score as many runs as they've had all season.
West Hancock scored a total of nine runs in its first six games. Both of the wins so far have been by a run.
North Union took a 6-5 lead entering the seventh before West Hancock plated one run to send the Top of Iowa West game into extras. The Warriors scored three runs to lead 9-6.
It was the Eagles that scored four runs in the bottom half to garner their second win of the season. Levi Eckels paced their offense with two hits and four RBIs, while the top four hitters in the lineup scored at least twice.
Matthew Francis drove in two runs and four others had one RBI.
Baseball
Clear Lake 7, Central Springs 0: Six runs in the top of the third combined with shut down pitching allowed the Lions to get a game above the .500 threshold with a win over the Panthers.
Carson Toebe drove in three runs for Clear Lake on two hits, including a home run, and pitched a complete game in the mound with 10 strikeouts to just five hits allowed.
Lead-off hitter Caden Jones also nabbed a pair of hits. The Lions' batting lineup struck out just three times in 31 plate appearances. No Central Springs stats were published online.
Humboldt 10, Forest City 4: The Wildcats took the lead in the third and never looked back en route to a non-conference triumph over the Indians.
Forest City grabbed a 3-2 lead after scoring two runs in the second, but that was the last time it led. Brock Moore registered two hits, while Reese Moore roped an RBI triple and scored twice.
Kellen Moore and Jack Thompson each drove in a run.
Osage 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: The Green Devils scored two times in the first, fourth and fifth innings to edge the Bulldogs at home to move to 4-3 on the season.
Spencer Krabbe and Connor Tabbert each finished with two RBIs. The latter belted a home run. Drew Tusler tossed 6 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing two earned runs to pair with a couple of strikeouts.
The sophomore also went 2-for-4 at the plate. For Hampton-Dumont, Mario De La Cruz had two hits and an RBI while Payton McNealy drove in the other run.
Decorah 9, Charles City 3: Early offense – seven of their nine runs in the first three frames – allowed the Vikings to leave with win No. 7 over the Comets at home.
No Charles City stats were published online. It scored its first run in the fifth and the final two in the seventh.
Newman Catholic 10, South Winneshiek 0: In their first of two top-10 showdowns this week, the Class 1A top-ranked Knights passed their first test by trouncing the No. 7 Warriors on the road.
Four runs were scored in the top of the first and three more in the sixth. Newman Catholic scored a run in the third, fourth and seventh frames to move to 12-1 on the season.
Junior Elijah Brinkley allowed three hits and struck out 10 batters in a complete game win on the mound on just 98 pitches. Nash Holmgaard had two hits and four RBIs at the plate, while Max Burt finished with three runs batted in on two hits.
Jack Maznio and Tim Castle each notched two hits.
Softball
Osage 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10: In a wild extra inning contest between two schools separated by an hour, it was the Green Devils that snared a walk-off victory to move to 6-4 on the season.
It was a 6-2 lead for Osage until the Bulldogs erupted for seven runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-6 lead. Then, the Green Devils scored three in the bottom half to send it to the eighth.
Hampton-Dumont took the lead on a run before Osage scored two, including the walk-off hit from Victoria Schwarting, who finished with three hits and two RBIs to give Osage the win.
Mari Fox and Leah Grimm each recorded a couple of hits. Grimm, Summer Collins and Sydney Muller all drove in two runs. Fox earned the victory in the circle despite allowing 17 hits and six earned runs.
No Hampton-Dumont stats were published online.
Central Springs 12, Clear Lake 0: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers were led by a one-hit performance in the circle by Cooper Klaahsen and four extra base hits by the offense in their shutout win over the Lions.
Madisyn Kelley and Kaylea Fessler each launched a home run, had two hits and drove in multiple runs. Five other Central Springs hitters recorded an RBI. Klaahsen struck out six.
Clear Lake's lone hit was from Makella Jacobs.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Northwood-Kensett 5: The Cardinals moved to 7-3 on the season after hanging on to beat the Vikings in Northwood.
They plated five combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings to stave off Northwood-Kensett. GHV was led at the plate by two hits from Payton Harle and a two-run single from Kylie Hughes.
Maddie Graham pitched a complete game in the circle for the Cardinals, finishing with eight strikeouts. Only two of the five runs allowed were earned.
Carly Hengesteg was 2-for-5 with two triples that drove in two runs for the Vikings. Jasmine Renteria also drove in a pair while Olivia Stilley recorded two hits.
