Area Roundup: West Hancock avenges 2020 loss to GHV

Somehow, some way, Hancock County was able to get a full game in despite the rain, thunder and lightning that came over North Iowa on Friday night.

West Hancock provided those three elements against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Mathew Francis delivered the boom as the fullback with over 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Rylan Barnes brought the lightning and the Eagles rained all over the Cardinals home opener and triumphed 28-7 to avenge last year's loss.

This game was one of the few that took place due to the consistent storms that came through the area in the opening week of the prep football season.

It was an 8-7 game after the opening period then West Hancock drove to the end zone twice to make it a two score game and it added one final touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Barnes and Francis combined for 14.5 tackles defensively. Walk had six solo tackles. Logan Leerar earned the start at quarterback and completed two passes to Barnes, one of them for a touchdown.

