Area Roundup: West Hancock avenges 2020 loss to GHV

Somehow, some way, Hancock County was able to get a full game in despite the rain, thunder and lightning that came over North Iowa on Friday night.
West Hancock provided those three elements against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Mathew Francis delivered the boom as the fullback with over 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Rylan Barnes brought the lightning and the Eagles rained all over the Cardinals home opener and triumphed 28-7 to avenge last year's loss.
This game was one of the few that took place due to the consistent storms that came through the area in the opening week of the prep football season.
It was an 8-7 game after the opening period then West Hancock drove to the end zone twice to make it a two score game and it added one final touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Barnes and Francis combined for 14.5 tackles defensively. Walk had six solo tackles. Logan Leerar earned the start at quarterback and completed two passes to Barnes, one of them for a touchdown.
Football
Fort Dodge 28, Mason City 13: It had been 16 years since the Mohawks had beaten their longtime rivals in Fort Dodge. And after snaring a 13-7 lead in the first half, they had momentum to break the losing streak.
Then the Dodgers woke up.
They scored 21 unanswered points in the second half and silenced Mason City in the second half to upend their foe at home and push the winning streak to 17 games.
It was a scoreless opening quarter until the Dodgers plunged forward with a 1-yard score with 8 minutes, 8 seconds left in the second period. Sixty-one seconds later, the Mohawks responded.
Kale Hobart found Carter Thomas for a 33-yard catch and run to tie the game then the junior quarterback located Isaiah Washington for 29 yards with 1:01 left in the half to go up a score.
Mason City was held scoreless in the second half and limited to 15 rushing yards on 23 carries. It coughed up the ball twice.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, West Fork 0: The Cole Miller era kicked off with a blowout win over the Warhawks on the road powered by a 21-point second quarter.
The Bulldogs scored one touchdown each in the other three periods.
A rushing attack that had six different players get at least one carry combined for 199 yards and three total touchdowns. Logan Pfeffer led the charge with 61 yards and a score. Marco Guerrero, who also had an interception, and Tony Valenzuela each found the end zone.
Quarterback Call Heeran tossed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tate Schmitt.
No West Fork stats were published online.
Charles City 34, Oelwein 0: The Comets have already improved from last season, posting their first win in over a year by shutting out Oelwein at home. The game was called with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter due to weather.
No stats for Charles City were published online.
The rest of the slate of games from the area were postponed to Saturday afternoon. Here are the scores that went final prior to press time. Any games that went final after 6:45 p.m. will be updated online.
Saturday's scores
Clear Lake 41, Iowa Falls-Alden 38
Newman Catholic 33, Central Springs 8
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.