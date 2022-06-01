Area Roundup: West Fork softball wins TIC-East showdown against Newman Catholic

In a Top of Iowa East showdown between West Fork and Newman Catholic, it was the the Warhawks (3-0) who came out on top 4-1 against the Knights (5-1). Handing Newman Catholic its first loss, West Fork scored three runs in the first and one run in the fourth.

Haley Grady drove in two runs for the Warhawks, and Libby Trewin pitched a complete game, allowing one run (unearned) while striking out 12.

Emily Opstvedt led the Knights with three hits, while Leah Martinez tossed six innings from the circle, allowing four runs (one earned) and striking out five.

The win kept West Fork in a tie for first with top-ranked Central Springs, with Newman Catholic right behind in sole possession of second.

Softball

Ankeny 10-7, Mason City 0-4: It was a battle of the birds in Ankeny on Tuesday, with the Hawks (3-2) getting the better of the River Hawks (2-4) in both games of the double-header.

Ankeny used a three-run first and a four-run third on its way to a 10-0 victory in game one.

Adyson Evans pitched four and a third innings for Mason City, giving up all 10 runs (only four earned) and striking out five. Kelsey McDonough, Brogan Evans and Adyson Evans had the only hits for the River Hawks.

Game two was a bit more tightly contested, with Mason City striking first with two runs in the second inning. Ankeny responded immediately with three runs in the bottom half of the frame before the River Hawks retook the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth. The Hawks responded yet again with four runs in bottom of the fourth, with that score staying in place for a final of 7-4.

Brogan Evans and Aubri Graven each had two runs-batted-in for Mason City.

Riceville 13, Dunkerton 0: The Wildcats (4-0) trounced the Raiders on Tuesday, taking less than three innings to put the run-rule in effect.

Morgan Fair and Riley McKenna combined to allow just two hits while striking out four. Offensively, Riceville drew eight walks and only needed four hits to reach 13 runs.

McKenna, Madison Mauer, Emily Johnson and Morgan and Lily Fair each had an RBI for the Wildcats.

Boone 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Bulldogs (1-1) lone run came in the bottom of the first to tie things up at one before the Toreadors scored seven unanswered.

Aspen Harlan had the RBI for HD-CAL, and Avery Hanson pitched six innings of six-run (four earned), six strikeout ball.

North Butler 6, St. Ansgar 0: The Saints (3-3) gave up one run in the first and five runs in the third on their way towards a Top of Iowa East loss against the Bearcats.

Mallory Juhl threw two and two-thirds scoreless innings, and Emma Hicken, Kennedy Schwiesow, Abby Hemann and Juhl accounted for St. Ansgar's four hits.

Rockford 16, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Warriors (2-2) scored all 16 of their runs in the first inning against the Vikings (0-3).

Madelyn Muller tossed three scoreless innings from the circle for Rockford, allowing four hits and striking out four.

Muller also led the team offensively with four runs-batted-in, with Elsie Carroll contributing three and Hannah Hillman and Avaree Jeffries driving in two apiece.

No stats were published online for Northwood-Kensett.

Osage 20, West Hancock 2: The Green Devils (3-1) scored 20 runs in the first four innings on their way to a win over the Eagles (0-4).

Aubrey Chapman led Osage with four RBIs, with Leah Grimm on her tail with three.

Ashley Halbach struck out eight over the course of three no-hit, no-run innings.

No stats were published online for West Hancock.

Belmond-Klemme 21, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10: The first inning was the only frame in which the Broncos failed to produce a run, as they cruised to a Top of Iowa West win over the Cardinals (1-1).

Payton Harle and Kate Hejlik drove in two runs each, leading a GHV lineup that walked 14 times.

Kylie Hughes threw a complete game in the circle, with just four of the 21 runs being earned. She walked three and struck out nine.

Baseball

Ankeny 11-15, Mason City 1-5: The River Hawks (4-4) dropped both games of a double-header against the Hawks, allowing a combined 26 runs.

Ankeny scored 10 runs over the course of the fifth and sixth innings in game one, and 15 runs in the first five innings in game two.

James Fingalsen had three RBIs on the day for Mason City, with Kaden Tyler driving in two.

Central Springs 12, Lake Mills 0: The Panthers (2-2) scored five runs in the second and seven runs in the fifth to down the Bulldogs (0-2).

Drew Kelley led the Central Springs offense with three runs-batted in, and he also tossed five innings of two-hit, four strikeout ball.

Brady Hanson and Chase Gaetzke had the only two hits for Lake Mills.

St. Ansgar 9, North Butler 2: The Saints (6-1) scored nine runs in the first five innings on their way to a Top of Iowa East win over the Bearcats, allowing one run each in the sixth and seventh innings.

No stats were published online for St. Ansgar.

Rockford 6, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Warriors (2-1) pounced on the Vikings (0-4) with three runs in the first and never looked back.

Drew Hansen knocked two runs for Rockford and pitched six shutout innings, striking out 12.

Evan Lorenzen had three hits for Northwood-Kensett.

Newman Catholic 13, West Fork 2: The Class 1A top-ranked Knights (8-1) scored five runs in the first two innings to build a 5-2 lead that continued to grow against the Warhawks (1-1).

No stats were published online by either team.

Osage 8, West Hancock 3: The Green Devils (3-2) tacked on three insurance runs in the final two innings to defeat the Eagles (2-2).

Jackson Johnson and Rhett Eisenman reached base twice for West Hancock.

No stats were published online for Osage.

Forest City 19, North Iowa 0: Forest City (4-2) scored 19 runs in the first four innings, cruising to a Top of Iowa West victory over the Bison.

Ty Dillavou led the offense with five runs-batted-in, and Carter Bruckhoff and Jack Thompson each chipped in three.

Thompson also pitched four no-hit innings, striking out seven.

