Area Roundup: Warhawks set new school record for most points in a single game

History happened for the West Fork girls basketball team on Friday night.

Coming off a three-point loss to Forest City earlier in the week and falling out of the Class 2A rankings, the Warhawks took out some frustration on winless Rockford.

They set a new school record for most points in a game as they breezed past the Warriors 94-17 at home to claim their first win the Top of Iowa East.

It not only is a school record on the girls side. A West Fork boys team has never scored that many either. The previous girls record was an 80-point outburst against North Butler in the 2008-09 season.

West Fork (2-1, 1-0 TOI-East) scored 64 points in the first half then proceeded to break the record after a 19-point third quarter. It added to it with 11 in the fourth. None of its stats were published online.

Rockford (0-3, 0-2) was led by six points from Camden Kuhlemeier.

Girls basketball

Mason City 62, Marshalltown 21: Class 4A No. 12 Mason City used a 25-point opening quarter to create the necessary separation to dispatch of the Bobcats on the road to open CIML-Iowa play.

"We got off to a much better start with excellent defensive pressure," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We also had very balanced scoring, which bodes well for future games."

Mason City (1-1, 1-0 CIML-Iowa) didn't allow Marshalltown to reach double figures in any quarter. Reggi Spotts led the way with 13 points while Kelsey McDonough chipped in 12.

Jada Williams stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

Clear Lake 60, Algona 37: The Class 3A No. 8 Lions got into the win column for the first time as they cruised past the Bulldogs thanks to a 16-2 advantage in the second quarter.

Clear Lake (1-1, 1-0 NCC) led by 18 at the break and despite Algona cutting into the margin in the third, the Lions responded with 23 points in the final eight minutes to pull away.

No stats for Clear Lake were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41, Iowa Falls-Alden 20: There wasn't a lot of offense in the first half, then the Bulldogs erupted for 20 points in the third quarter to earn a North Central Conference win over the Cadets.

The two teams combined for 16 points in the opening 16 minutes. HD-CAL (2-1, 1-0 NCC) proceeded to score 30 in the final 16 minutes and allow 15. None of its stats were published online.

Nashua-Plainfield 48, Northwood-Kensett 46: The Vikings nearly pieced together a fourth quarter rally, but the Huskies were able to prevail in a Top of Iowa East battle.

Northwood-Kensett (2-1, 1-1 TOI-East) was down 11 points entering the final period and scored 18 to cut the margin to a single possession. Nashua-Plainfield had just enough offense to win.

Carly Hengesteg had a team-high 13 points while Madalynn Hanson finished with 10 for the Vikings. They made just four 3-point shots and had 25 turnovers to just eight assists.

Osage 35, Central Springs 31: The Green Devils clawed their way through a defensive tussle to remain unbeaten in the Top of Iowa East by edging the Panthers.

It was nearly an exact repeat of Central Springs' (1-1, 1-1 TOI-East) season opener. After struggling offensively in the first half, it strung scores and stops in the third to be down only by three.

Osage (2-0, 2-0) scored 12 in the fourth to avoid blowing a nine-point halftime cushion. No stats for either team were published online.

West Hancock 69, Eagle Grove 15: Class 2A No. 9 West Hancock came out firing offensively with 47 in the first half as they routed Eagle Grove on the road.

The defense by West Hancock (2-0, 2-0 TOI-West) didn't allow Eagle Grove to get double digit points in any quarter. It marked the second game West Hancock allowed less than 20 points.

Kennedy Kelly and Mallory Leerar stuffed the stat sheet for West Hancock. Kelly registered 20 points, five assists and five steals; Leerar chipped in 16 points with six rebounds and six steals.

Shelby Goepel finished with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting for West Hancock.

Belmond-Klemme 42, Lake Mills 41: The comeback attempt by the Bulldogs fell just short as they dropped their second straight contest in the Top of Iowa West.

The Broncos led at the half and after the third quarter. Lake Mills (1-2, 0-2 TOI-West) rallied with 14 points in the final frame, but it was not enough. None of its stats were published online.

Boys basketball

Mason City 70, Marshalltown 57: Fueled by a second straight 20-point fourth quarter, Mason City earned a hard fought win over the Bobcats on the road in a CIML-Iowa tussle.

It was a 25-24 lead for Marshalltown at the half. Mason City (2-0, 1-0 CIML-Iowa) squeaked out in front by two points after three then won the fourth quarter by 11 points.

Corey Miner led the Mason City scoring with 18 points – 11 of them from the free throw line – while Isaiah Washington chipped in 15. Malakai Johnson-Bassey contributed 11 points off the bench.

"Tonight was a real statement win for us," Mason City head coach Nicholas Trask said. "To be able to go into the environment of the Roundhouse on the road a day after playing at New Hampton and get a win was huge."

Nashua-Plainfield 56, Northwood-Kensett 50: The Huskies won three of the four quarters, but the biggest was a 12-7 advantage in the second that pushed them past the Vikings in Top of Iowa East action.

Northwood-Kensett (0-2, 0-2 TOI-East) had three players in double figures, paced by a 23-point performance from freshman Kooper Julseth. Senior Jason Hanson chipped in 14 and Colby Eskildsen, another freshman, had 10.

The Vikings went 6-of-24 from behind the arc.

Osage 63, Central Springs 34: It was an eight point halftime lead for the Green Devils, then they erupted for 19 in the third and allowed just four to power them to a Top of Iowa East win over the Panthers.

It is the first win for Osage (1-1, 1-1 TOI-East) and the first loss for the Panthers (1-1, 1-1). No stats for either team were published online.

Rockford 55, West Fork 41: Kolton Lyman capped an impressive week as one of the state's top scorers as he led the Warriors to a win over the defending Top of Iowa East champs.

Lyman registered 23 points and pulled in 13 rebounds. He has scored over 20 points in the first three games of the season for Rockford (2-1, 1-1 TOI-East).

It was a 17-8 second quarter advantage by the Warriors that pushed a one point lead into double digits heading to the locker room. Adam Wyborny chipped in 12 points.

No stats for the Warhawks (0-2, 0-1) were publishes online.

Newman Catholic 65, North Butler 45: The Knights were down a bucket after the opening quarter then proceeded to wake up on the both sides of the ball the remainder of the way to defeat the Bearcats in Top of Iowa East play.

Fifty-five points were scored by Newman Catholic (3-0, 2-0 TOI-East) in the final three quarters, including 19 apiece in the second and third frames. It has allowed under 50 points in the last two games.

No stats for the Knights were published online.

Lake Mills 77, Belmond-Klemme 26: Seventy total points were scored the first half and 60 of them were by the Bulldogs as they routed the Broncos in a Top of Iowa West battle.

Lake Mills (2-0, 2-0 TOI-West) slowed down in the second half with just 17 total points, but the margin it created was substantial to not allow a Belmond-Klemme comeback.

Wyatt Helming led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds. Lance Helming chipped in 14 off the bench while Bennett Berger and Denton Kingland each had nine.

West Hancock 63, Eagle Grove 36: In a battle of Eagles, it was West Hancock that got into the win column to close the first week of the regular season.

Behind 25 points and 10 rebounds from standout Rylan Barnes, West Hancock (1-1, 1-1 TOI-West) was able to cruise by Eagle Grove on the road.

Wrestling

Three Indians place fourth at Joe Fitch Invitational: In a rare Friday only tournament, Forest City made the trek to Humboldt for the Joe Fitch Invite and walked away with a few top-five finishes.

Ethan Sesker (160) and Trevor Siddell (182) came off unbeaten marks at their home quadrangular to place fourth in their respective weight classes. As did the Indians starter at 195, Tommy Hughes.

Those three went 2-1 in pool matches to enter into the third place match. Two Forest City grapplers – Noah Larson at 120 and Hayden Hoffmeyer at 145 – won their placement matches to each finish fifth.

