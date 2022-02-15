Area Roundup: Warhawks edge Huskies for second time in 10 days

There wasn't much margin for error on Monday night for the West Fork boys basketball team.

It was dealing with the task of facing one of its Top of Iowa East rivals in Nashua-Plainfield and to add to the intrigue, the two teams were facing off for the second time in 10 days.

The Warhawks held on for a postseason win.

Fueled by a nine-point lead after the opening frame and some defensive stops in the fourth quarter, West Fork triumphed over the Huskies 52-50 in Nashua in a Class 1A District 4 first round contest.

It sets up a semifinal showdown against 10th-ranked Dunkerton on Thursday night. The Warhawks have never faced the Raiders in the postseason or regular season.

West Fork (11-11) scored 18 points in the first period and although it never hit more than that the rest of the way, it made enough buckets late to hold the lead.

Nashua-Plainfield scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't secure the bucket to win the contest or force overtime. No stats for the Warhawks were published online.

Boys basketball

Dunkerton 69, Riceville 38: The Wildcats season came to an end at the hands of the Class 1A 10th-ranked Raiders in the first round of the Class 1A District 4 playoffs.

It marked the third time this season Riceville (9-14) dropped a 30-plus point game to Dunkerton. The Wildcats put up just four first quarter points and gave up 44 points in the middle two periods. By the time the fourth quarter commenced, the Raiders were up 29 points.

No stats for Riceville were published online. It will likely return two starters and four underclassmen that played in at least 17 games this season, with three of them scoring at least 30 points on the year.

Lake Mills 82, West Bend-Mallard 41: The Class 1A No. 4 Bulldogs opened Class 1A District 3 play with a dominating win over the Wolverines spurred by early offense.

It was a 27-point outburst in the opening quarter and Lake Mills (21-1) gave up just five points to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. It scored at least 17 points in every quarter.

Denton Kingland paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 19 points and Wyatt Helming chipped in 16 points. Bennett Berger dished out 10 assists. Eleven Lake Mills players scored at least a basket.

Charles City 69, Mason City 65 (OT): The Comets had some overtime luck go their way as they snared a road triumph over Mason City on Monday night at NIACC.

It was a seven-point lead for Charles City (12-9) at intermission that was wiped away by Mason City in the second half. Mason City allowed 25 second half points to tie the game at 59 after regulation.

Charles City outscored Mason City 10-6 in the extra frame. The Comets were led by 20 points from Jack Hanson while Chase Low contributed 16 points and Jose Hernandez recorded 12. Mario Hoefer snagged a game-high 16 rebounds.

Corey Miner led three Mason City (4-15) players in double figures with a game-high 23 points. Carter Thomas posted a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double and Kale Hobart registered 10 points.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.