Area Roundup: Warhawk girls, Panther boys XC win narrow team races

There hasn't been a whole lot of team race drama in most of the cross country meets in North Iowa this season.

Monday's Garner Hayfield Invitational certainly made up for it.

On the girls side, West Fork edged out Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42-43, while Class 1A No. 10 Central Springs squeaked by Osage 52-58 on the boys side. It was the first team wins of the season for both the Warhawks and Panthers.

The difference that catapulted West Fork to the front was its Nos. 4 and 5 runners – Leah and Mycah Weaver – finished in 11th and 12th place, respectively and were ahead of GHV's Nos. 4 and 5 runners by four places.

Kacie Eisentrager, a senior for the Warhawks, finished runner-up in 22 minutes, 30 seconds and her teammates Raylynn Nash (23:47) and Tarah Rukdashal (24:27) placed inside the top-10.

The Cardinals top three runners, Tessa Fuentes (22:41), Katelyn Knoll (23:10), Chloe Mullenbach (23:16) finished third-through-fifth.

Central Springs' top-four runners all finished ahead of Osage's top-four and that sealed the former's triumph. The Panthers were led by the McDonough brothers – Bryce (second, 17:25) and Clayton (third, 18:08) – plus it had two others finish in the top-15.

Keagan Hennessey paced the Green Devils with a fourth place finish in 18:29 while Hampton Arciniega was 10th in 19:04.

The two individual winners were familiar faces.

Osage's Katelyn Johnston breezed to a win with a time of 20:06 that was more than two minutes clear of Eisentrager's time. St. Ansgar's Riley Witt remained unbeaten with a winning time of 16:47.

Lake Mills' Justin Rygh and West Hancock's Mallory Leerar each finished sixth in their races. The Green Devils had two runners, Reagan Hungate and Natalie Shoars, place in the top-10 in the girls race.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

